Florence Pugh seemingly co-signs a friend’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ drama Halloween costume

Just when you thought it was over, the Don’t Worry Darling drama makes a triumphant return. Florence Pugh, who may or may not eternally hate director Olivia Wilde, shared a fun callback to her infamous purple outfit at the height of the dramatic happenings at the Venice Film Festival.

Pugh famously skipped the press event for the movie in Venice and instead opted to take a stroll around the city in a purple Valentino outfit with an Aperol Spritz. On Tuesday, Pugh shared photos of herself dressed like Cruella de Vill and a friend dressed like Pugh herself in Venice.

“Red lips, shit wigs, dogs both human and real, Aperol, Timberlake and sweaty upper lips. Loved that Halloween,” she shared.

Fans were of course here for it and for Pugh’s continued ability to expertly make fun of the whole situation. “HE DRESSED UP AS YOU I’M SCREAMING LOVE THAT!!,” someone said. “HIM DRESSING UP AS YOU IS SO FUNNY,” someone else said.

The rumor of the rift between Wilde and Pugh was one of a series of dramatic happenings that threatened to overshadow the movie itself. Florence seemingly shunned Wilde on the red carpet, and the post shows that she’s definitely aware of all of the drama.

According to Page Six, the trouble between the two actresses began because Pugh was upset that Wilde was hooking up with co-star Harry Styles while still engaged to Jason Sudeikis.

“I can tell you for a fact that Flo seeing Olivia and Harry all over each other on set did not go down well as Olivia was still with Jason when she first hooked up with Harry,” a source told Page Six.

Regardless, you can watch the movie in the comfort of your own home when it streams exclusively on HBO Max on Nov. 7.