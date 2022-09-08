Florence Pugh once again declines to comment on a story revolving around Olivia Wilde

Once again, Florence Pugh is apparently taking the high road when it comes to making any kind of remark revolving around the drama surrounding Olivia Wilde and the film Don’t Worry Darling.

While rumors persist that star Pugh quietly had a falling out with director Wilde during filming, such irreconcilable differences have never been confirmed. However, sometimes silence speaks louder than words. Specifically, the Oscar nominee has continued to remain silent about the movie’s director, despite having opportunities to do otherwise, leading some to believe there may be some truth to the rumors.

The most recent example is in a Vanity Fair article profiling Wilde and her new film, and what she calls “baseless rumors.” The article noted, “Pugh didn’t respond to VF‘s requests for this piece, and her silence about the movie has generally been taken as shade aimed at its director.”

However, Wilde has been vocal about her generally positive perception of Pugh, something she reiterated in the profile.

“Florence is one of the most in-demand actresses in the universe. She’s on set on Dune. I gather that some people expect for her to be engaging more on social media. I didn’t hire her to post. I hired her to act. She fulfilled every single expectation I had of her. That’s all that matters to me.”

Wilde’s remark was about the general lack of Pugh actively promoting Don’t Worry Darling, for instance on her social media accounts.

However, Pugh’s activity on social media has increased in recent days, coinciding with her red carpet appearance at the Venice International Film Festival, where the film is being screened. But Wilde’s name was notably absent from one of Pugh’s most recent posts on Instagram, in which she thanked the Don’t Worry Darling “cast and crew” who helped make the movie as well as co-star Chris Pine.

In that same VF interview, Wilde denied rumors she cheated on her ex-husband Jason Sudeikis with her new boyfriend Harry Styles, who also stars in Don’t Worry Darling, which is a point of fact that has also served as a lightning rod of speculation. Wilde instead insisted she had long been separated from Sudeikis by the time she started dating Styles.

The drama surrounding Don’t Worry Darling continues.