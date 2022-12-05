Florence Pugh shares jaw-dropping photos from a night out

The stunning, the immeasurable, the unstoppable Florence Pugh has done it again. On Sunday, Dec. 4, London hosted the British Independent Film Awards 2022 and Pugh was in attendance, blowing everyone away in a pastel pink ensemble.

Pugh was invited to attend and witness the coming together of old and new filmmaking talent across the United Kingdom. Her dress, which featured a lace hem and bodice, complimented her curves perfectly with a form-fitting style and a slit down the leg. The garment was adorned with a matching rose, jewelry courtesy of Tiffany & Co., and golden spool heels to boot.

From A24 and Charlotte Wells, Aftersun was the big winner of the evening. The film follows 11-year-old Sophie on a summer vacation to Turkey with her father, where she reflects on her experiences and their father-daughter relationship. Aftersun triumphed at the BIFA Awards with seven conclusive wins, including Best British Independent Film, Best Director Sponsored By Sky Cinema, Best Screenplay, The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director) Sponsored By BBC Film, Best Cinematography Sponsored By Dirty Looks & Kodak, Best Editing and Best Music Supervision.

In her Instagram post, Pugh sends her congratulations to all the winners and offers gratitude to all those who made the night magical, including Rodarte (founded by Kate and Laura Mulleavy), Tiffany & Co., and her photographer, Masha Mel.