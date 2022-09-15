Fooled you: ‘Queer Eye’ stars clarify their relationship status

Queer Eye stars Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness attempted to pull a fast one on their fans yesterday by revealing on social media they were finally, after all these years, “together.” However, now that they’ve clarified the situation, the wool they attempted to pull over our eyes feels little more than paper-thin silk.

On their respective social media accounts, Porowski and Van Ness, who identifies as non-binary and goes by the pronouns he/they/she, informed their followers that they are not “life partners” as was led to believe, but instead “business partners.” The business in question is Yummers, a “meal mix-in for pets.”

Mini clarification – not life partners, *business* partners. Introducing our new company Yummers: meal mix-ins for pets! Mix a little into your pet's bowl each meal to add extra flavor, variety & nutrition into their diet (I promise I made @jvn wear a hairnet in the test kitchen) pic.twitter.com/bOISQJGV3p — Antoni Porowski (@antoni) September 15, 2022

Those familiar with Van Ness’ eclectic personality can easily hear them saying “yummers” at this very moment, likely with a nimble hair flip and a sultry strut down the produce aisle at the supermarket. However, their grade-c attempt to fool fans into thinking they were dating Porowski is a little less believable. Instead, they used their long history of teasing a relationship to their advantage, twisting it into an attention-grabbing marketing ploy. And hey, who’s to blame them?

When you think about it, though, aside from a romantic relationship — which both Porowski and Van Ness are happily in, with their respective partners — it doesn’t get more intimate than a business partnership. Like marriage, one enters into a legally binding contract, and in this case, it involves cats and dogs.

On its website Yummers is described as “gourmet mix-ins” that’s “packed with tasty flavors and beneficial nutrients” to “drive pets wild.” As devoted pet-parents themselves, Porowski and Van Ness created Yummers to “help pets everywhere live their best life possible.”

Anyone who’s visited Porowki’s Instagram page will immediately recognize Neon, his adorable Pitbull who, like her Dad, has gone on to promote Yummers on her respective Instagram account.

While no one really believed Porowski and Van Ness were actually dating, its safe to say no one also believed they were creating a dog food business together either. Perhaps they are more sly than we gave them credit for.