Tiger Woods of the United States walks off the 18th green after finishing his round during the final round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia.
Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities
Sports

Forget golf: Tiger Woods’ legacy will always be this Pandora’s box of controversy

The famous golfer isn't quite the All-American hero he was once portrayed as...
Image of Sandeep Sandhu
Sandeep Sandhu
|
Published: Apr 15, 2024 04:43 pm

In case you didn’t already know, Tiger Woods is golf. Half a decade on from his last major win, and nearly two decades since he was at the peak of his considerable powers, he remains the best-known golfer on the planet and without fail the only one that most people who have no clue about the sport could name if asked.

Recommended Videos

For years, he completely dominated the game and gave us some of the best sporting moments of all time, including an infamous chip in at the 2005 Masters (one of golf’s four “majors.”) For much of his early career, the famous American had a squeaky-clean image to go alongside his immaculate game, and in that time, he became one of the highest-earning sportspeople in the world, even managing to find himself the face of Nike despite playing a sport that the vast majority of the world had no interest in.

However, underneath the surface, all wasn’t well. A series of unfortunate events soon led to the truth unspooling: that Woods was a near pathological womanizer who loved to party. Now, in the grand scheme of things (and in a post-Me Too world), his improprieties are kind of quaint. After all, cheating on your wife, while a big flaw and scummy behavior, isn’t quite the same as Sam Levinson being incredibly creepy around his teenage cast or the horrors that Harvey Weinstein put countless women through.

There’s also the fact that Woods had been hyper-focused on golf since he was able to walk, thus not allowing him the opportunity to live a normal life. However, a controversy is still a controversy, even if there seems to be extenuating circumstances. In fact, for the All-American hero Woods, these scandals were damaging in a way that nothing previously had been for him. They also came after injuries began to dog his game and caused a waning in his once imperious powers.

Now Woods is back in the news, as he recently made the cut at the Masters for a record 24th time in a row. He’s no longer the dominating force he once was, but on the bright side, also appears to have cut down on the party boy antics. His controversies, however, will remain a part of his record. If you want to find out more about all the naughty things the best golfer of all time got up to over the years, read on to find out about Tiger’s biggest controversies.

The car crash that started it all

Tiger Woods of the United States looks on during a practice round prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia.
Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

In Nov. 2009, in the early hours of the morning, police were called out to near Woods’ home after the golfer’s Cadillac hit a fire hydrant, several hedges, and a tree. The golfer was treated for some cuts to the face, given a talking to after it was confirmed that he wasn’t wearing his seatbelt, and received a ticket for reckless driving. A few days prior, the National Enquirer had published a story alleging that Woods had been cheating on his then wife, Elin Nordegren. It has never been fully confirmed, but many believe the crash was related to this bombshell. And our next point certainly adds weight to that theory…

The world number one (of womanizing)

Tiger Woods and his girlfriend, Elin Nordegren, leave the stage after opening ceremonies at the 2004 Ryder Cup in Detroit, Michigan, September 16, 2004.
Photo by A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images

Despite trying to play down the crash, Woods continued to be an object of speculation for the tabloids. In Dec. 2009, Us Weekly reported that the golfer had a mistress, which was later corroborated by the release of a voicemail Woods left the woman. He attempted some damage control by releasing a statement apologizing for his actions, but things rapidly went from bad to worse. Over the next few days, a whole football roster of women claimed they’d had affairs with him.

As a result of this, several of Woods’ sponsors ended up dropping him. These included AT&T, Gatorade, and GM. Golf Digest even suspended his monthly column. Nike, on the other hand, continued to support him, as did the game manufacturer EA. In Feb. 2010, Woods gave a statement in which he confirmed that he had gone through therapy and once more apologized to his friends and family. He went on to say:

“I thought I could get away with whatever I wanted to. I felt that I had worked hard my entire life and deserved to enjoy all the temptations around me. I felt I was entitled. Thanks to money and fame, I didn’t have to go far to find them. I was wrong. I was foolish.”

Driving under the influence

Tiger Woods of The United States plays his tee shot on the eighth hole during the first round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia.
Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images

Woods has always been an attack-minded and aggressive golfer, and the sheer power of his swing (plus years of playing golf to a high level) eventually led to the degradation of his body. As a result, he suffered through a number of injuries ⏤ which, as all Americans will know, means a truckload of pills were prescribed to him. In May 2017, the golfer was arrested in the early hours of the morning for driving under the influence. He was found sleeping in his car, which was stationary in a traffic lane. The engine was still running. Woods gave the excuse that he had taken prescription drugs but had been unaware of how they would react together, hence the averse outcome.

In the summer of 2017, he submitted a not guilty plea in court and agreed to take part in a program for those who had been caught driving under the influence for the first time. Another arraignment was organized for October of that year in which Woods pleaded guilty to reckless driving. He was fined $250, ordered to complete 50 hours of community service, and received a year of probation. He was also forced to take regular drug tests and banned from drinking alcohol during his probation period.

Yet another car crash

Tiger Woods of the United States reacts on the 14th fairway during the continuation of the first round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia.
Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

In 2021, Woods was in a horrendous rollover car crash, which was said to be caused by him driving at 80 mph, nearly twice the speed limit of the road he was on. No charges were filed, but he did suffer some damaging leg injuries that kept him away from golf for several months.

Tampongate

Tiger Woods of the United States and Justin Thomas of the United States walk down the first fairway during a practice round prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia.
Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

In 2023, Woods found himself in hot water on social media (but not in real life) for playing what he described as a “prank” on fellow golfer Justin Thomas. The former world number one handed Thomas a tampon after hitting a longer shot than his younger counterpart, a poor taste joke with sexist connotations. He later said, “If I offended anyone in any shape or form, I’m sorry. It was friends having fun. We play pranks on one another all the time.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How many times has Billy Joel been married?
Alexis Roderick, Della Rose Joel, Billy Joel, and Remy Anne Joel attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Category: Music
Music
Celebrities
Celebrities
How many times has Billy Joel been married?
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Where was Donald Trump born?
Donald Trump
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Politics
Politics
Where was Donald Trump born?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Who is Stephanie Winston Wolkoff and why is she throwing Melania Trump under the bus?
Former U.S. President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump stand together as he speaks with the media after voting at a polling station setup in the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center on March 19, 2024, in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump, along with other registered Republican voters, cast ballots in the Presidential Preference Primary. There wasn't a ballot or election for Democrats since the Florida Democratic Party only provided the name of Joseph R. Biden Jr.
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
Who is Stephanie Winston Wolkoff and why is she throwing Melania Trump under the bus?
Sandeep Sandhu Sandeep Sandhu Apr 15, 2024
Read Article What happens if Trump is convicted of a crime?
Donald Trump
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Politics
Politics
What happens if Trump is convicted of a crime?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 15, 2024
Read Article What is the Melania Trump ‘she knows’ photo and why has it gone viral?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What is the Melania Trump ‘she knows’ photo and why has it gone viral?
William Kennedy William Kennedy Apr 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How many times has Billy Joel been married?
Alexis Roderick, Della Rose Joel, Billy Joel, and Remy Anne Joel attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Category: Music
Music
Celebrities
Celebrities
How many times has Billy Joel been married?
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Where was Donald Trump born?
Donald Trump
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Politics
Politics
Where was Donald Trump born?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Who is Stephanie Winston Wolkoff and why is she throwing Melania Trump under the bus?
Former U.S. President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump stand together as he speaks with the media after voting at a polling station setup in the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center on March 19, 2024, in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump, along with other registered Republican voters, cast ballots in the Presidential Preference Primary. There wasn't a ballot or election for Democrats since the Florida Democratic Party only provided the name of Joseph R. Biden Jr.
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
Who is Stephanie Winston Wolkoff and why is she throwing Melania Trump under the bus?
Sandeep Sandhu Sandeep Sandhu Apr 15, 2024
Read Article What happens if Trump is convicted of a crime?
Donald Trump
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Politics
Politics
What happens if Trump is convicted of a crime?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 15, 2024
Read Article What is the Melania Trump ‘she knows’ photo and why has it gone viral?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What is the Melania Trump ‘she knows’ photo and why has it gone viral?
William Kennedy William Kennedy Apr 15, 2024
Author
Sandeep Sandhu
Sandeep is a writer at We Got This Covered and is originally from London, England. His work on film, TV, and books has appeared in a number of publications in the UK and US over the past five or so years, and he's also published several short stories and poems. He thinks people need to talk about the Kafkaesque nature of The Sopranos more, and that The Simpsons seasons 2-9 is the best television ever produced. He is still unsure if he loves David Lynch, or is just trying to seem cool and artsy.