From classic names like Hulk Hogan to mainstream faces like Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, there have been a handful of wrestlers who made a name for themselves in Hollywood. However, there is one WWE wrestler who stood apart from his peers after moviegoers noticed the range this actor has on the big screen.

Former MCU star, Dave Bautista has recently received praise for his role in Knock at the Cabin. Community members on r/Movies noticed that he could play a range of characters and not merely stick to the stereotypical “funny tough guy” role. He was compared to other modern-day figures like the aforementioned Johnson and John Cena, which led to the realization that Bautista’s talents may have set a new standard for wrestlers-turned-actors.

People have commented on the acting quality of wrestlers transitioning to the big screen multiple times, with Johnson receiving the most backlash due to his tendency to play the same role to protect his brand. It’s no secret that Cena, and especially Johnson, have stayed within a certain niche and rarely expanded their talents elsewhere, resulting in a waste of potential.

Meanwhile, both filmmakers and Bautista were willing to take risks and allowed the actor to explore new roles. To witness someone branching out and trying something new has surely impressed and excited fans. Maybe that’s why this M. Night Shyamalan film did well during its streaming debut.

People also pointed out his performance in Blade Runner 2049 and noticed how both films contrast with his role as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy. Now, they’re keen to see him in Dune: Part Two, scheduled to release in 2023.

Bautista’s departure from the MCU has left fans heartbroken, but that’s a good thing. Not only does this means that we’ll get to see Bautista in diverse roles, but it could also set the bar higher for other wrestlers moving toward the big screen. If Logan Paul wants to have a crack at becoming an actor once more, he better be taking some notes.

If you’re interested in seeing Bautista in a non-comedic role, Knock at the Cabin is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.