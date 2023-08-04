If you are a fan of Queen, listen up. Now is your chance to grab a piece of music history or a celebrity artifact, as Freddie Mercury‘s possessions will be up for auction. Some of the items listed include clothing worn by the world-renowned musician, manuscripts, and a piano, just to name a few.

The auction, titled Freddie Mercury: A World of His Own, is being hosted by Sotheby’s. There will be six auction events that fans and collectors can register for. Aside from the glamourous outfits and old manuscripts, other items include furniture and decorations from his home.

According to the auction page, these items were preserved for over three decades at Mercury’s home, and showcased the ‘accomplished artistry’ and ‘brilliant mind’ of this music icon.

This collection has been meticulously preserved at his beloved home at Garden Lodge for over three decades and displays a quality and diversity of works that are a testament not only to his manifold passions, but innate style, accomplished artistry, and brilliant mind.

Fortunately, not everything listed comes with a hefty price tag. While the more iconic and sought-after items have a starting price within the five-digit range, the auction also includes some miscellaneous items such as cat figures and ceramics that start around £30 (around $38 USD).

Mercury achieved worldwide musical success, and is still considered “one of the greatest lead singers in the history of rock music,” per Rolling Stone. When this music icon passed away in 1991 from an AIDS-related illness, he gave most of his fortune to his friend Mary Austin, which includes his home in Kensington and its contents.

If you’re interested in owning a piece of music history, registrations for Freddie Mercury: A World of His Own have already opened. Three of the auction events will take place from Aug. 11 to Sept. 12. Meanwhile, the three main events are scheduled for Sept. 6 to 8, 2023.