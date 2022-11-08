From Maverick to a foul ball, Jon Hamm’s newest job has left fans confused

Jon Hamm has become one of Hollywood’s most widely celebrated properties over the years, with a credit list longer than you can probably imagine. That being said, one of his most recent gigs proved to be one of the most financially successful: Top Gun: Maverick.

However, another recent role Hamm signed himself up for has both film and baseball fans scratching their heads a little bit —the narration of a promotional video for MLB free agent Trea Turner.

Trea Turner is about to get a billion dollar contract after this video narrated by Jon Hamm that got sent around to teams today



(h/t @JeffPassan) pic.twitter.com/JQjEGbnqbn — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) November 7, 2022

From Hamm’s delivery to the actual script of the promo, as well as its audio quality – the two-minute clip has elicited some humorous responses. Hamm, to brilliant effect, states the obvious a fair bit in the video – did you know that Trea Turner can run? Did you know he can throw? Did you know he can HIT? So can just about any other human being attempting to play baseball.

Jon Hamm will literally do anything for money. https://t.co/36RzfSEKU3 — 614 Harry (@HarryFromCBus) November 7, 2022

Responses to Hamm’s latest gig have varied, with one Twitter user saying he was born for dramatic readings of baseball-savant articles. Unfortunately, sarcasm is difficult to glean from the context of Twitter (isn’t that right, Elon?) so read that how you will.

there is not a single bag jon hamm will turn down bc you’d def have to pay me to say trea turner plays an elite shortstop lmao https://t.co/5Bq82PLyj6 — br💡dy (@bfermenting) November 7, 2022

Jon Hamm was born for dramatic readings of baseball savant articles https://t.co/nVI7Fs2CCg — golden brown passion (@TacoTansel) November 7, 2022

Some fans are petitioning for Hamm to get himself a proper acting gig, saying he shouldn’t be stooping to what frankly sounds like a Cameo-ordered voiceover script. To satiate your curiosity, we did the due diligence – at the time of writing, Hamm is unavailable on the platform to wish your niece a happy birthday. Though he is available to point out that Turner can run and throw!

Ok can we get Jon Hamm some actual work? He shouldn't be doing this https://t.co/TrwMuplSyJ — ‏ً (@employedfailure) November 7, 2022

My favorite thing about this is that, based on the audio quality, it's pretty clear that they got Jon Hamm to do this via a Cameo https://t.co/3dKlmStlMy — Tyler (@RunningFlannel) November 7, 2022

Finally – this tweet decides to point out the irony of Hamm’s voiceover advertising gig, considering the decade the actor spent playing Don Draper on Mad Men.

Big fan of how Jon Hamm spent a decade of his life working on a great show about the unique untruths of advertising and how such a life leads to unhappiness and walked away from it going "advertising is cool, I'll literally do commercials for anything, even people". https://t.co/KwRSuqstXP — J (@xvg879) November 7, 2022

Another of Hamm’s more recent works outside Top Gun: Maverick and shilling baseball free agents was Confess, Fletch – a film we called both funny and engrossing.