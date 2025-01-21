Gabriel Basso’s net worth, confirmed

Gabriel Basso has been turning heads in Hollywood for years, but his breakout role in Netflix’s action-packed thriller The Night Agent officially launched him into the spotlight.

With his growing list of impressive credits, it’s no surprise that Gabriel Basso’s net worth has become a topic of interest. The Missouri-born actor’s been in the game for quite a long while, and earned his growing fortune through his time on the screen.

A steady climb to the top

Gabriel Basso didn’t stumble into acting; he’s worked hard in the industry since his early teens. His big break came with Showtime’s hit series The Big C, where he played Adam Jamison, the teenage son of Laura Linney’s character. The show, which revolved around a family dealing with cancer, gave Basso a chance to show his emotional range. And despite being so young, he hit it out of the park with his acting, laying the foundation for a successful career. This early success opened the door for roles on the big screen. One of his first major film appearances was in Super 8 (2011), a sci-fi thriller that showcased his ability to handle action and drama alongside an ensemble cast. The movie’s critical and commercial success brought Basso to the attention of a wider audience.



Following Super 8, Basso continued to make waves in films such as American Wrestler: The Wizard (2016), Ithaca (2015), and The Kings of Summer (2013). These roles demonstrated Basso’s versatility and set him apart as an actor capable of excelling in both indie projects and larger productions. Things changed for Gabriel Basso when he landed a role in Netflix’s The Night Agent. As Peter Sutherland, an FBI agent caught up in a high-stakes conspiracy, Basso captivated viewers with his intense, action-driven performance. The show quickly became a fan favorite, and Basso’s portrayal of a determined yet relatable hero solidified his status as a leading man.



Before The Night Agent, Basso had already made waves with his portrayal of J.D. Vance in Hillbilly Elegy (2020), a film adaptation of the bestselling memoir. Directed by Ron Howard, the role challenged Basso to embody a man torn between his tumultuous family life and a promising future. The performance drew attention to his depth as an actor, adding another notable credit to his growing resume.

Gabriel Basso’s estimated net worth

Gabriel Basso is reported to have an estimated net worth of $1.5 million. He has firmly established himself as a rising star in Hollywood. With the success of The Night Agent and Hillbilly Elegy, Basso’s career and financial standing reached new heights. The role likely came with a significant paycheck, contributing substantially to his estimated $1.5 million net worth. And following brilliant performances, this figure is sure to rise as more work comes his way.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of The Night Agent which is set to return on January 23, 2025. As he continues to take on new projects, his net worth is only expected to grow. Fans can’t wait to see what’s next for this versatile actor, and if The Night Agent is any indication, the best is yet to come for Gabriel Basso.

