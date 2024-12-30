Gal Gadot was ‘rushed to the hospital’ during fourth pregnancy after ‘terrifying’ life-threatening diagnosis

Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot is reflecting on the past year, sharing details about one of the most challenging experiences of her life. In an Instagram post, the 39-year-old revealed that she faced a health crisis shortly before welcoming her fourth child.

Gadot has four daughters — Alma, 13; Maya, 7; Daniella, 3; and Ori, who was born in March this year — with husband Jaron Varsano, whom she married in 2008. She often shares snippets of her personal life on her Instagram, posting photos of her children and her husband, but in her latest post, Gadot shares that she’s “pulling back the curtain on the fragile reality behind the curated moments” people share on social media.

In Feb. 2024, the actress was eight months pregnant with Ori when she was rushed to the hospital after experiencing agonizing headaches that left her unable to get out of bed. Test results showed that she had a massive blood clot in the brain, and she underwent emergency surgery to remove the clot.

“In one moment, my family and I were faced with how fragile life can be. It was a stark reminder of how quickly everything can change, and in the midst of a difficult year, all I wanted was to hold on and live.”

In March, Gadot posted a photo of herself in a hospital bed cuddling baby Ori and announcing her birth. Back then, the actress didn’t reveal the details of her diagnosis, only sharing that her pregnancy “was not easy” but in the short time since she’s been born, Ori has already “brought so much light” into their family.

Gal Gadot shared her story to raise awareness

Before her surgery, Gadot told her husband that their little bundle of joy “would be the light waiting for me at the end of this tunnel.” Ori’s name was carefully chosen, as it means “my light” in Hebrew.

Gadot shared that before her diagnosis, she wasn’t aware of Cerebral Venous Thrombosis (CVT). According to Healthline, CVT is a condition wherein a blood clot develops in a vein in the brain. If left untreated, it can lead to a stroke or a brain bleed. Symptoms associated with CVT include blurred vision, severe headaches, and nausea, among others. One of the risk factors of CVT is pregnancy, but it can also be triggered by other conditions including birth control use, head injuries, protein deficiencies, and dehydration.

Going through the terrifying ordeal taught Gadot to listen to her body, and she shared that it’s important to take note of even the most subtle changes, as it can save lives. When it comes to CVT, she said early detection is important because it’s a treatable condition, and she’s sharing her story to raise awareness. “If even one person feels compelled to take action for their health because of this story, it will have been worth sharing,” she wrote on Instagram.

In her post, Gadot expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her team of doctors at Cedars Sinai who took care of her for weeks. Thankfully, the actress is now fully healed and said her life was “given back.” Many took to the comments section to give their well wishes to Gadot and to thank her for sharing a personal story that may help others.

