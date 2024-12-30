‘Girl I thought you were Monica’: Keke Palmer dons straight hair for a ‘glam moment’ and everyone agrees on the same thing

Keke Palmer is always unbelievably chic and her latest photoshoot doesn’t disappoint. She always understands the assignment and her fashion sense has never been better. As she put on a shockingly mini trench coat and skirt, fans all agreed on how much she resembled a different singer — Monica Arnold.

Right before the holidays, Keke Palmer impressed everyone with her all-denim outfit and effortless updo that made her look exactly like Whitney Houston in the ’80s. Fans were absolutely thrilled with her look and urged her to take the role as the “I Will Always Love You” hitmaker in a biopic. Now, she has a different opportunity to play a different singer.

Keke Palmer channels Monica for her latest ‘shoot

For her latest ‘Gram, Keke Palmer impressed in a sexy outfit from LaQuan Smith’s Spring 2025 Ready to Wear collection. The beige outfit consists of a short trench coat with multiple pockets and silver buttons and a matching miniskirt underneath. Unlike the model on the runway, Keke only opted to leave several buttons unbuttoned on the upper part, instead of the lower ones.

The star also shared a shot that highlighted the surprisingly daring back, which doesn’t have a solid back but is pulled together by strings. She let her straightened black hair down down and kept it in front to frame her face.

Considering how the beige outfit didn’t have a touch of color, Keke compensated with bold makeup. Her frequent makeup artist, Kenya Alexis, went for a dark, bold eyeshadow and dramatic false eyelashes, paired with a nude lip with brown contour to highlight her big lips. The result, as always, was stunning. We have Zoe Costello to thank for her latest outfit, as well as Kira Dior for her amazingly sleek hair.

“I live for a glam moment,” the singer and actress wrote on social media, to the delight of her 14 million followers. While she received praise for how fly she looked and how well the straight hair fit her, everyone kept pointing out the same thing: how much he looked like Monica.

“Girl I thought you were Monica for a second lol,” read one comment. “Yes for the Monica “ Boy Is mine” era hair !!” wrote another. Several others added how they “thought this was Monica,” and had many others agree. It’s not hard to see the similarities, especially looking at one of the latest posts Monica shared on her Instagram, her long black hair straightened to perfection.

Others simply pointed out just how amazing she looked. “I think The Glam Moment lives for you bestie boo,” someone highlighted, with another adding. “Yessss!!!! Glam for life!” A different user couldn’t help but highlight how shockingly daring the back of the jacket was. “Didn’t even know the back was giving partyyyyyy yasssss” Keke Palmer stayed busy these days, as she took the field in Philadelphia on Dec. 29 and performed the national anthem with a Philadelphia Eagles green jacket and a pair of jeans, her hair in loose waves, paired with bangs.

Moving from one hairstyle to the next is second nature for Keke Palmer and both of them suited her extremely well. As much as I love bouncy blowouts, straight hair really works for Keke in the most glam way possible. Keep ’em coming.

