‘I could write a six season legal drama based on this ensemble’: Keke Palmer elevates her fashion game after revealing she became a millionaire at 12 years old

Keke Palmer is a powerhouse: she’s an actress, singer, and mother. She doesn’t want to stop there as she features “author” in her titles and, while promoting her new memoir Master of Me, can also add fashion queen.

Palmer was the picture-perfect description of “dress to impress” for her book press tour. From a series of business outfits, paired with haute couture, Palmer and her stylist, Zoe Costello, didn’t have a day off and killed it with every outfit. There’s a time and a place for specific outfits and Keke Palmer checked all the boxes for her latest appearances. She didn’t overdo any outfit, although she wore outfits from Vivienne Westwood and The Frankie Shop for multiple outings.

One of them featured a red-and-black outfit with a generous V-shaped cleavage showing the signature plaid of the fashion house, a look that featured a big Hollywood blowout and a stunning red lip with smokey eyes.

She switched to a lace see-through dress from Sonia Rykiel FW24, with a pair of Saint Laurent shows for an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Her long black hair was pulled in a half-up, half-down style with voluminous curls.

For several book press events in New York City, Keke meant business with a series of business outfits, including a vintage 90s top and skirt from Versace, a The Frankie Shop leather trench, and a black Tory Burch clutch. The style, which featured the same half-up, half-down hair, also featured her latest fashion brand choice, Vivienne Westwood, via a pair of leather gloves.

She later continued the streak with The Frankie Shop for a long charcoal grey coat and matching short shorts, black stockings, a white shirt, and a maroon tie, paired with a Celine purse, and Yves Saint Laurent shoes. The outfit received rave reviews online, with a fan noting, “I could write a six-season legal drama for Keke to star in solely based off this ensemble.”

La pièce de résistance was her latest outfit from Vivienne Westwood, an orange leather dress from the Fall 2024 Ready to Wear collection with a lace tight corset, Jimmy Choo shoes in the same shade, paired with a Fendi cream coat, as the perfect culmination of her fashion streak.

Keke Palmer recalled the pressure to be her family’s breadwinner at 12 years old

Palmer has been in the industry for a long time, having started as a child performer with big powerhouses like Disney and Nickelodeon. She became famous at 10 years old with her role in Barbershop 2: Back in Business, and continued to steadily land roles in many films and TV shows since then. She has previously addressed her responsibility to support her family in an Instagram post last year (see above) and doubled down on her comments during a recent appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast amid the release of her new book, Master of Me.

“My parents, at their best, made $40,000 a year growing up. I was making that a show,” she recalled before explaining how her parents handled the money situation. “My parents got me a business manager when I was 12,” she explained. “They wanted me to know that they weren’t the ones controlling my money.”

Palmer added, “On top of that, my parents rationed me out an allowance. They also rationed out my older sister an allowance as well.” She also revealed that, at 12 years old, she was already a millionaire. She continued that she felt like “what’s mine is theirs, and what’s theirs is mine,” but teared up when Shannon gently reminded Keke it wasn’t “normal” for a child to provide for their family. “I would do it again for my family,” Palmer said through tears.

Now, she’s building an empire for her son, Leodis “Leo” Andrellton, whom she shares with her ex, Darius Jackson. Doing all at once might be tiring for most but Keke Palmer shows no signs of slowing down – and is looking great doing it.

