‘You are a force’: Keke Palmer stuns in high-waisted mom jeans and a Matrix-inspired coat as she gets real about sacrifice and motherhood

Actress, singer, fashion goddess: Keke Palmer is a woman who holds many titles, but mother ise the most important one of all. The Scream Queens star recently took to social media to discuss her childhood and spotlighted her bond with her one-year-old son, Leodis “Leo” Andrellton. At the same time, she wowed us with a casual but undeniably chic outfit choice.

Palmer posted a photo of herself holding her young son in her arms (whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson). Her eyes are closed and she smiles as she shares a beautiful moment with Leo. It is a picture that perfectly captures the love shared between a mother and their child.

Her outfit, a pair of high-waisted dark wash mom jeans, ribbed top, and a long black leather coat (that makes us think of Neo’s style in The Matrix) is the perfect combination of cozy comfort and style. It is also a practical look for a busy woman and a mother to a toddler on the go. Palmer completed her outfit with a thin black belt and earrings. She looks gorgeous, as always, and fans have taken to the comments to praise the star for her elegance and the love she has for her child.

Keke Palmer makes a powerful statement about her childhood and sacrifices

“He just adorable,” a fan commented on Keke Palmer’s toddler. “Beautifully lady,” another comment reads. Other reactions include, “You are a force and a shining light of good in this world!” and “Everything about you just seems so graceful and poised.”

It is not just Palmer’s appearance that has attracted attention but also the poignant thoughts she shared in her caption. In it, she commented on how others viewed her childhood as something to be pitied because she was seen as the “‘child who sacrificed her childhood and carried the financial burden of supporting her family.’” She continued, “When you are a minority of any kind, people often make you the victim in every version of your story when to you, you’re a hero.”

Palmer rose to fame as a child star on the Nickelodeon series True Jackson, VP from 2008 to 2011. Indeed, her career started earlier than most, but she did not view this as a negative. Instead, the negative was how her narrative was twisted, and she informed fans that the real burden was being pitied. “My parents sacrificed everything for my siblings and I to have freedom. Freedom of choice, freedom of thought and understanding the position of sacrifice within that was something I respected,” she wrote. “We all sacrificed for what we have now and I will never be ashamed for that.”

Family and the concept of “Ubuntu” is a topic she discusses heavily in her new book, Master of Me, and the actress encouraged fans to read it and discover how “just because your family unit looks different doesn’t mean it’s weak.” She concluded her message by writing, “Everybody doesn’t believe in standing on top of the mountain alone, I’m happy, my family is happy and my son is happy when we all share and take care of EACH OTHER.” Beautiful and wise are just two words to describe Keke Palmer as she continues to open our minds to other ideas about what “normal” is.

Fans have reacted to this concept, with comments including, “Is literally against our culture belief to stand on the mountain alone…stand as one but I come as ten thousand even Jay-z said you not a millionaire till everyone on your team is a millionaire. I love me some KeKe.” Another fan also weighed in, writing, “We watched you grow up and we love every moment.”

