‘I would’ve never thought that I’d be where I am now’: Keke Palmer regrets ‘not drawing any lines’ in abusive relationship with Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer stopped by CBS Mornings for an in-depth conversation with Gayle King, and the discussion quickly turned to Palmer’s experiences in her abusive former relationship with Darius Jackson.

Jackson and Palmer share a 1-year-old child. Palmer revealed to People that she had actually planned to have the child with her partner, inspired by her parents, who also carefully planned her and her siblings. However, things between the two either began to deteriorate or the damage became publicly visible after Palmer attended an Usher concert and danced with the singer on stage. Jackson immediately took to Twitter, publicly shaming Palmer and questioning whether it was appropriate for a mother to wear what she had worn that evening.

Soon after, drama between the two started leaking to the press, with social media erupting in debate. Most users sided with Palmer, especially women who were tired of being told that their clothing choices could strip them of societal respect. The situation escalated further when Palmer accused Jackson of domestic abuse and applied for a temporary restraining order, which was quickly granted. It got even messier when intimate conversations between the two started leaking online, including a recording of Jackson being incredibly disrespectful toward Palmer, the mother of his child.

As Palmer began working on her book, Master of Me, she had a change of heart. She decided to pull the lawsuit and has recently spoken positively about Darius Jackson. This shift intrigued King, who asked Palmer about the dynamics of their current relationship. Palmer clarified that her change of heart stemmed from her desire to prioritize her child. Speaking to CBS Mornings, Palmer explained that her initial struggle was with setting boundaries. Reflecting on her progress, she expressed surprise at her own co-parenting abilities, saying, “I would’ve never thought that I’d be where I am now.”

Palmer told Gayle King that she considers her current situation in co-parenting with Darius a real blessing. She elaborated on her mantra of viewing co-parenting as a partnership rather than a competition. When Gayle King asked how she arrived at this perspective, Palmer emphasized that it all came down to boundaries. She explained that this became a new tool she’s been using, noting how her past self had been unintentionally letting her love restrict her ability to make her boundaries clear, and that in turn allowed people to easily overlook their by-default presence. As Palmer put it, “You’re not allowing them room to grow because you’re not drawing any lines.”

Palmer’s journey to this clarity has been long and complex. Earlier in her career, she had a public conflict with Trey Songz, accusing him of sexual intimidation. She has also spoken about an inappropriate relationship she had as a teenager with someone in their 20s. Writing her memoir has helped her find healing from these and other experiences she has faced in her life.

It’s encouraging to see celebrities sharing the less glamorous sides of their lives, including the struggles many assume they are shielded from by fame and wealth. Recently, Angelina Jolie also opened up about her ongoing custody battle with her ex-husband, offering a reminder that even public figures face personal challenges. These stories can help the public feel less isolated, showing that their struggles are not different and do not need to be hidden from friends and family out of shame.

Keke Palmer is a trailblazer for her generation. Whether she’s standing up for co-stars, healing from an abusive relationship, or sharing her journey with fans, she continues to inspire. Her new memoir promises not only a recounting of life events but also practical advice for readers on business and personal growth.

Keke Palmer’s memoir, Master of Me, is now in stores.

