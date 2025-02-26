Oops! Prince William announcement becomes an embarrassing own-goal after Royal Family forget women exist

Prince William had to hastily delete a tweet yesterday after making a mistake that could have caused a lot of upset had more people seen it.

William’s official X account, @KensingtonRoyal tweeted about the prince’s latest engagement — a meeting between him and the new manager of the England men’s team, Thomas Tuchel. The former Chelsea manager stepped up to lead the team after Gareth Southgate stepped down from the role last year. Tuchel met with the prince for the first time on Tuesday. Here’s how the tweet currently reads.

Great to meet with new @England men’s manager Thomas Tuchel today, and hear about plans for the team 💪 pic.twitter.com/O0FyWP14M5 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) February 25, 2025

Prince William forgot that women exist

But it didn’t always look that way. According to express.co.uk, the initial tweet was deleted after only a few minutes and read, “Great to meet new @England manager Thomas Tuchel for the first time today, and hear about plans for the team.” There’s one important word missing from the tweet and that is the word “men’s.”

To some people it may not seem like such a big deal, but missing that specification assumes everyone knows what he’s talking about and implies the men’s team is more important than the women’s team, which is simply not true. Men aren’t the only football players anymore, and women have proven time and time again that they deserve respect and recognition for their talent. Calling Tuchel the manager of the England team undermines the work Sarina Wiegman has done as the manager of the women’s team.

Put some respect on the Lionesses name

Let’s not forget, it was the Lionesses who brought home the trophy at the Euro 2022 final, something their male counterparts have never managed to achieve. Forgetting them so soon after they did the country proud is embarrassing for Prince William, to be frank. The Royal Family itself is practically being propped up by women at the moment, so there’s no excuse. Women’s sport is finally being respected, as it always should have been, but there’s clearly still a long way to go.

At least whoever made the tweet on the Kensington account had the good sense to change it quickly and make that clarification. Perhaps they thought nobody would notice, but that’s just wishful thinking — you gotta be quicker than that on the internet. Anyway, most of the replies shared their excitement to see Tuchel managing the men’s team in future games, with many hopeful he could help the Three Lions bring home some trophies and catch up to the Lionesses.

I look forward to hearing what Thomas Timuchel plans to bring to the team and I look forward to watching you support them in the stands — Patricia Watts (@PatriciaLWatts) February 25, 2025

One reply noted how the prince was looking better after his Caribbean getaway.

He looks well rested that break did him wonders 🌺💕🌸 — Elizabeth Loveless (@Elizabe84145561) February 25, 2025

William and his family shirked royal duties for a week in order to relax with the family earlier this month, but clearly, he’s gotten straight back to work. Maybe he can blame that blunder of a tweet on his holiday brain.

