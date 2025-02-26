Is ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ ending?

Jimmy Kimmel may have us laughing every other night, but the host has never been one to hold back when it comes to politics. Whether it’s taking jabs at Donald Trump, calling out the hypocrisies in government, or poking fun at Elon Musk, Kimmel isn’t afraid to speak his mind. But after a particularly fiery monologue on Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, some fans are wondering if his days on air are numbered.

A monologue to remember

The speculation kicked off after Kimmel went all in on Trump and Musk, referring to them as a “dick and a tater” in a pointed joke about the state of the government. He didn’t stop there, though. Kimmel called out Musk’s alleged mass firings of government employees and criticized Trump’s expensive golf outings. He also mocked the way budget cuts are being handled.

It’s not just that they’re firing thousands of federal workers; it is the glee with which they’re firing. And not only is he busy with golf while laying people off, he amped the hypocrisy up another notch by accusing employees of the government who work from home, of being out playing golf, instead of working.

As the segment went viral, social media lit up with worried fans questioning whether Kimmel had pushed things too far this time. Many wonder if his show could be at risk of cancellation. But Kimmel isn’t the first late-night host to stir up controversy with political commentary. In recent years, comedians like Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, and John Oliver have all made waves for their sharp critiques of political figures. Despite the backlash they sometimes face, these hosts have largely been able to keep their shows going without major repercussions.

That said, the current media landscape is unpredictable. Late-night television has seen some shake-ups in recent years, with hosts stepping down and networks making programming changes. It’s not unheard of for shows to get the axe, whether due to ratings, budget concerns, or behind-the-scenes drama.

Is the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show ending?

Despite the online chatter, there’s no concrete evidence that Jimmy Kimmel Live! is on the chopping block. ABC has shown no signs of wanting to cancel the show, and Kimmel himself hasn’t hinted at any trouble. If anything, his willingness to dive into controversial topics is part of what has kept his audience engaged for so long. Of course, Kimmel has joked in the past about retiring from late-night television, but now’s not the time it seems.

In 2022, he renewed his contract with ABC for three more years. He also admitted that he’s thought about moving on. This came as no surprise, due to his son’s health at the time. Thankfully, Kimmel recently shared that his son is in perfect health after his third open heart surgery. Thus, choosing to leave on his terms is a far cry from being forced out due to political backlash.

So, it looks like Jimmy Kimmel Live! isn’t coming to an end. While his political monologues may ruffle feathers, that’s nothing new for late-night TV. Networks understand that controversy often brings in more viewers, and Kimmel’s show remains a staple of ABC’s lineup. For now, fans can relax… Kimmel isn’t going anywhere.

