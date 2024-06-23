Jimmy Kimmel unpacks how many of the 10 Commandments Donald Trump has broken and the last one is going to make you HOWL

At this point, it goes without saying that convicted felon Donald Trump is a terrible human being. While staunch fans of the disgraced former president will blindly continue to support him by blissfully ignoring what any decent person can see by listening to him speak for ten seconds, he’s consistently proven himself to be awful.

That’s precisely why it’s so funny that he pretends to be a devout Christian — and funnier still that there are other supposedly devout Christians who believe him.

In response to a new law requiring all elementary and secondary schools and universities that receive state funding to display the Ten Commandments in every classroom, host Jimmy Kimmel spoke on Jimmy Kimmel Live! about Trump’s supposed love of the famous religious and ethical directives.

Kimmel then hilariously proceeded to break down how many of them Trump has broken — and the last one is a doozy.

How many of the 10 Commandments has Trump broken?

Trump says he loves the Ten Commandments so Jimmy Kimmel broke it down perfectly pic.twitter.com/4NwpRA2h9D — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 21, 2024

Kimmel’s breakdown initially suggested that Trump had broken all ten commandments. However, he decided to give him “Honour thy father and thy mother” as he’s honoring his mother by copying her hairdo.

Going through each of the Ten Commandments, one at a time, Kimmel’s examples of Trump breaking them included “Thou shalt make no idols,” which the orange idiot has broken by using images of himself being depicted as a superhero, “Remember the Sabbath day and keep it holy,” which the bumbling oaf has broken by playing golf every Sunday, and “Thou shalt not commit adultery,” which Trump has broken multiple times, most notably by cheating on his wife with adult star Stormy Daniels.

However, the final one will have you howling with laughter. Trump consistently breaks “Thou shalt not covet thy neighbor’s house” by relentlessly attempting to replace Joe Biden in the White House. Kimmel’s acknowledgment of that one was accompanied by an image of a smiling Biden in front of his official residence — and it was absolutely perfect.

When Wu Tang is for the Children posted the clip of Kimmel’s breakdown on X (formerly Twitter), Wired’s reply echoed everyone’s sentiments: “I laughed audibly harder than I should when this aired.”

