‘At least my children like me’: Jimmy Kimmel tells Elon Musk exactly where he can stick his ‘little hand’ following that ‘puppet’ comment

The future might be looking a little bleak right now but the only thing we can do about it for now is try and stay positive and what better way to do that than by having a little giggle — luckily Jimmy Kimmel is here to provide a little levity in these dark dark times.

Responding to the election results, Kimmel gave a quick round up on the state of the country in the 24 hours since Trump’s historic win. Spoiler, it’s not good. Google searches for “moving to Canada” have skyrocketed since the results, a bunch of monkeys have escaped a research facility and Elon Musk is being his usual insufferable self but we’ve got to laugh right? Otherwise we’ll cry.

Elon Musk accused Kimmel of being a “propaganda puppet”

Posting to X, the billionaire, who tried to bribe voters into voting for Donald Trump, accused Jimmy Kimmel of being an “insufferable nonsense propaganda puppet,” how ironic. Kimmel has been pretty vocal about his political stance, the comedian fired back with “at least my children like me.” Ooh, low-blow but entirely deserved and very true. Prior to the election Musk’s daughter called out her father for his blatant racism and she really didn’t hold back. You know you done goofed when your own daughter comes out and speaks against you like that.

But Kimmel went even further, turning Musk’s insult back on himself and pointing out that the billionaire has done nothing but accuse various news outlets of being propaganda for not sharing his stupid opinion – I guess it’s only propaganda when it doesn’t agree with your narrow world view. Also, this is coming from Trump’s no.1 glazer who has done nothing but share his own propaganda non-stop in the build up to this election.

Kimmel also shared an old post from Trump back when he was banished to Truth Social. The post shows Trump’s real thoughts regarding the tech billionaire and it’s pretty clear he has absolutely no respect for him, Musk is his little lapdog and that’s about it.

“When Elon Musk came to the White House asking me for help on all of his many subsidized projects […] telling me how he was a big Trump fan and Republican, I could have said, “drop to your knees and beg,” and he would have done it.”

Wow, with friends like that who needs enemies am I right? I guess genuine friendship and morality go out the window as soon as money’s involved. Either way Musk’s support for the new president is as phony as Trump’s hair, like most MAGA supporters, he’s only looking for what he can get out of it. As Kimmel says – Musk is the real puppet in this scenario, “I’m sure his little hand will fit nicely in your sock hole.” So can we expect some sort of smart, witty retort from Musk in the coming days? I doubt it – I’m sure he’ll have to ask Trump for permission before he can make a response and that man has never said anything remotely smart or witty in his entire life.

