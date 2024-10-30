‘How is this not embarrassing?’: Jimmy Kimmel pleads with Republican voters to see sense for once

Whether we’d like to admit it or not, when America coughs, the entire world gets a cold. So, it totally makes sense that the country’s upcoming presidential election has made everyone a little nervous. Because, unlike the flu, there is no way to preemptively protect against the aftermath. However, late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel made a last-ditch effort to appeal to Republican voters just days before they head to the polls.

“Tonight’s monologue is for Republicans,” Kimmel said during Tuesday night’s opening monologue. “So, if you have someone in your life who is either planning to vote for Trump or thinking about it, I would like you to send this to a Republican you love and respect with a request. Ask them to watch this whole thing as a personal favor to you, and I promise I won’t make you regret it because it’s not going to be our usual roast of Trump or some kind of liberal virtue signaling.”

The Jimmy Kimmel Live host went on to make a joke about President Biden, calling him “the man who disappeared,” before getting to the point, which included laying the blame for the country’s division at the feet of people like himself. “We’re a week away from an election, and we are very divided. And not just because of Donald Trump, because of people, like if I’m being honest, me, I do a lot of mocking and belittling, and it isn’t always productive,” he said.

“Am I biased against Donald Trump? Yes. Do I think I have good reasons for being biased against him? Yes, and I’m probably wrong, but I think when you hear some of those reasons you may, you might agree with me even just a little bit,” Kimmel continued. He then took a trip down America’s political memory lane, reminding viewers of how much of nothing Trump has actually accomplished despite the lofty promises that go along with his increasingly outlandish statements.

“Since day one, Trump has been telling us he’s going to make America great again. Since 2015, he’s been saying he wants to abolish Obamacare and replace it with something better. He says he has a plan. He says that over and over again. That was 2019. We still haven’t seen a plan,” Kimmel said as an example. The talk show host used various other examples of things that were promised and came to nothing, proving that the Trump campaign sells ideas only.

Kimmel made a very compelling case by pointing out the ridiculousness of the platform (or lack thereof) that Trump stands on. Public schools are not offering kids gender-altering surgeries, various foreign countries are not emptying their jails into the United States, childless, single women are not some kind of anomaly, and the Democrats are not “the enemy within.” Like Kimmel said, “The president should be focused on things that are actually things.”

While Kimmel might seem like just another liberal trying to push an agenda, if you take a step back from the noise, you will realize that all Trump does is create fear. So when election day comes, vote with what’s in your heart, America. Do not let anyone convince you that your neighbor, co-worker, or best friend, with a different core belief system than you, is your enemy. The only bad guy in this situation is the big fat liar, who probably only got into politics because he is rich and bored.

