‘Goal is to blackmail victims and witnesses’: Diddy ‘corruptly’ interfering with trial from day one in prison, using his children to cheat justice

For anyone who’s been living under a rock for the last few months, in Sept. 2024, in the Southern District of New York, Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested and indicted on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation for purposes of prostitution. Combs’ crimes are said to include hosting sickening parties he called “Freak Offs” that allegedly had over 120 victims.

As of this writing, having denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty, he is awaiting trial at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, in federal custody. Diddy is selling some of his luxury assets to afford the expensive lawyers he hopes will help him avoid punishment.

Now, since he is clearly not satisfied with living as a sexual predator, he is now facing accusations that he has been attempting to “corruptly influence” his trial by evading the monitoring of his telephone calls while he’s in jail, “blackmailing victims,” and other sensational claims, as reported by Page Six.

According to an opposition filed on Friday, Nov. 15, by the federal government, the 55-year-old music mogul has been “corruptly” influencing the trial and has “repeatedly” communicated with people in the outside world in ways that violate prison regulations since he’s been in custody.

One of the violations is using “at least eight other inmates” telephone accounts to avoid prosecutors hearing his calls with people not on his approved contact list. Combs has also allegedly paid off those inmates to use their accounts using payment processing apps and commissary account deposits.

Apparently, during calls, the “I’ll Be Missing You” performer has violated another rule by instructing the individuals he’s speaking to — which includes family members and attorneys — to “add other individuals via three-way call.” Court documents state, “This practice is also not authorized by BOP [Federal Bureau of Prisons] as it helps conceal the identities of the contacted individuals. The defendant’s repeated circumvention of BOP regulations — starting almost immediately after arriving at MDC — speaks volumes about his ability to comply with any conditions of release.”

Another accusation is that Combs used his calls to launch a “public relations” strategy, trying to “use public statements to alter public perception.” And this part of his scheme meant involving his children in the mess.

On his 55th birthday on Nov. 4, Combs allegedly used his children to enact the above plan. Evidently, the emotional post shared by his children on their respective social media accounts was not one created out of love for their incarcerated father but borne out of the “curated direction” of Diddy. As underlined by prosecutors, these actions, particularly the attempt to use his children as pawns in his desperation to escape justice, have been made to “improperly influence the jury pool in this criminal proceeding.”

But projecting an image of a father grieving after being separated from his children is reportedly not the only facet of his nefarious plot as his end goal is to “blackmail victims and witnesses either into silence or providing testimony helpful to his defense.”

Only Diddy’s trial, scheduled to start in just less than six months on May 5, 2025, will tell whether the rapper actually managed to alter the path of justice or if he is finally about to pay for his crimes.

