Cash-strapped Diddy selling $60M private jet after struggling to land buyers for his baby oil-soaked Beverly Hills mansion

Sean “Diddy” Combs may have an estimated net worth of a billion dollars, but he’s also in huge legal trouble and is paying some very expensive lawyers. Now he’s looking for some fast cash through rental money and the potential sale of his cherished Gulfstream 550 private jet.

Desperate times call for desperate measures. The rapper’s reputation has taken a drastic turn since his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura accused him of rape and physical abuse in Nov. 2023. He denied the accusations which eventually led to a mutual agreement to settle the case out of court for an undisclosed amount, rumored to be around the $30 million mark. As his lawyers said:

Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations. For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail. Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’ reputation and seeking a payday.

Cassie is not doing this to become an icon. She is not doing this for notoriety. She is doing this to put a monster behind bars and heal herself.

This woman is going to go through hell for years. We just need to support her. — Eyes Wide Open 🧢 (@VaTechPhiDelt) September 18, 2024

Little did Diddy know that Ventura’s case would only incite further accusations from other victims. He was ultimately arrested on Sept. 16 for alleged sex trafficking and racketeering and he has also been accused of sexual misconduct on a minor. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is now booked at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center as he awaits a federal trial on May 5, 2025.

Now, as his legal team makes their third plea to grant him bail ahead of his trial, he has reportedly listed his prized Gulfstream 550 private jet for sale. The 14-seater plane was built in 2015, can fly 6,500 miles without refueling, and costs $60 million upfront with $3.5 million annually for maintenance. The sleek, all-black Gulfstream is registered under Combs’ company, Loveair LLC and is based at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles. According to The Sun, Diddy’s lawyers have entered into a Letter of Intent with a party to sell the jet.

Mr. Combs understands he is not to travel to Los Angeles, where the plane had been located this week, and further that the plane is not to be brought to any District in which he is located until it is sold.

Here is #Diddy’s private jet (black Gulfstream in background) awaiting departure yesterday around 3:40 PM at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles. All aircraft including our SkyCal were waiting for a big storm cell to pass over. Diddy’s plane took off shortly after. @kcalnews pic.twitter.com/5gXdTtl7bn — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) March 26, 2024

Aside from its potential sale, Diddy’s private jet is also available to rent on high-end charter websites including Victor, otherwise dubbed as the “Uber of Private Jets,” whose high-profile clients include Rita Ora, Irina Shayk, and the Beckhams. Victor’s CEO Clive Jackson said it caters to “business leaders and entrepreneurs to A-list celebrities and ultra-high-net-worth individuals – all with high expectations.”

But passengers may not be aware it belongs to the disgraced music producer because its flights are operated by Silver Air, a rental operator that offers a “comprehensive fleet of luxury aircraft from light to long-range heavy jets and a global network operating around the clock, 24 hours a day.” Moreover, Diddy’s private jet is listed for rent at Jetty for an estimated $116,681 (excluding taxes and fees) for a four-hour and 21-minute journey from L.A. to New York. Meanwhile, it costs approximately $432,708 for a nine-hour and 42-minute flight from L.A.’s Van Nuys to London’s Biggin Hill airport. The plane is also available to rent on Aviapages.

Diddy has also been trying to land a buyer for his 10-bedroom, 13-bathroom Beverly Hills mansion that was raided by Homeland Security in March 2024. He listed the property six months after the raid for $61.5 million. There have reportedly only been interests but no serious buyers. Naturally, buyers are spooked after authorities discovered 1000 bottles of baby oil and lube in the property, where Diddy allegedly also held his “freak off” parties.

