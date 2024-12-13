‘Got a lot of compassion’: Gabriel Macht defends Meghan Markle, talks ‘Suits’ reboot

Gabriel Macht may not have personally known Meghan Markle for long, but if there’s one thing he knows it’s that she’s always been compassionate and professional at work, which somewhat contradicts the claims about her being a bully,

Recommended Videos

The actor got to know the Duchess of Sussex through their work on USA Network’s legal series Suits. He played hotshot lawyer Harvey Specter for nine seasons while Meghan portrayed paralegal Rachel Zane for seven seasons. She left the show and quit acting altogether after she married Prince Harry in May 2018. Macht, along with his wife Jacinda Barrett, and Meghan’s other Suits costars were among the celebrity guests at the Royal wedding.

The cast of TV series @Suits_USA, which Meghan Markle starred in, arrive for the #RoyalWedding https://t.co/P67B8dPvoF pic.twitter.com/rjPNgJNZoU — ITV News (@itvnews) May 19, 2018

The Duchess’ transition into a senior working royal had not been smooth sailing with tabloids printing stories that destroyed her morale. Then in 2021, after leaving her royal life behind, she was accused of bullying her former royal aides to tears. Her Suits castmates, including Patrick J. Adams, Abigail Spencer, D.B. Woodside, Rick Hoffman, and the show’s creator Aaron Korsh, as well as others from the entertainment industry who knew her, all rallied around to defend her from the allegations.

For his part, Macht said he’s had nothing but wonderful memories of working with Meghan on Suits. He told InTouch’s Lindsay Hoffman that despite the public scorn directed at her, she “was totally professional” at work. He added that they even “had some good laughs.”

When asked what people don’t know about Meghan, the 52-year-old said that he “didn’t have much to do with her on the show” and regretted it saying: “I wish I had.” He then said of the Duchess: “She’s got a great laugh. And she’s got a lot of compassion. And you know she’s doing a lot of charitable work that is making a dent.”

Macht will be making a cameo in the Suits spinoff, Suits: L.A. and when asked if his former co-stars will be making appearances too, he shared his doubt as it depends on the storyline.

I’ve heard some of the cast say, ‘Hey, I hope I’m asked’ or ‘I’d love to be a part of it.’ It all comes down to the writing and how we could support the characters and the new ensemble. The focus is to get that up and running and see where that adventure goes.

As for a Suits reboot, Macht said it’s not in the cards right now, although he is also open to the possibility saying: “Never say never.” But the chances that Meghan will return to the show are slim as she’s already shut down any suggestion that she’s going back to acting.

Meghan Markle talking about “Suits” at Variety's Power of Women event pic.twitter.com/ZrEoOGoHeO — suits archive (@archivesuits) November 18, 2023

“No. I’m done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not,” Meghan said when asked if she would ever consider going back to acting. Talking about Suits, she admitted that she didn’t think she’d ever be in the entertainment industry again after she let the show. She exited right after the 100th episode in 2018. But she shared that working on the series had been amazing and “really fun” because she got “to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view.” Now, she and Prince Harry are busy continuing with their mission of public service through their non-profit organization Archewell Foundation.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy