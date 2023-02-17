‘Grease’ star Olivia Newton-John’s final moments

Olivia Newton-John may have been an icon to others for her unforgettable role in Grease and successful music career, but to her adult daughter Chloe Lattanzi, the star was everything.

On Feb. 17, in an interview with the TODAY show, Lattanzi — who appeared on the broadcast with Newton-John’s husband, John Easterling — opened up about Newton-John’s final moments before her death in Aug. 2022, and how the love and support from fans have helped her grieve these last six months.

As previously reported, Newton-John passed away at 73 on Aug. 8, 2022, in her ranch in California, following a years-long battle with breast cancer. Describing those last moments, Lattanzi stated,

“The last words she could say to me was, ‘My sunshine,’ and right before she lost her ability to speak, she was making jokes.”

EXCLUSIVE: The husband and daughter of Olivia Newton-John open up to TODAY’s @hodakotb in their first television interview since the star’s passing six months ago. https://t.co/6CbHvvOd3W pic.twitter.com/SY4hMqNUxh — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 17, 2023

Later, Lattanzi expressed how special the “Hopelessly Devoted to You” vocalist was to everyone, saying,

“I love my mom more than anything. She’s my mama, you know? She’s not Olivia Newton-John to me, but I’m so glad that she was Olivia Newton-John for so many people.”

Toward the end of the interview, Lattanzi shared that the past six months after her mother’s tragic passing has been a bit comforting because of the constant support she gets online from fans. While holding Easterling’s hand, Lattanzi described the public’s love as a “life raft,”

“It actually has been a life raft. It has felt like a big hug from the universe. And I’m very grateful for all of the people who reached out to us and extended their heart and their connection.”

Since Newton-John’s passing last summer, Lattanzi has taken to her Instagram to share countless tributes to her mother, which includes images and video clips. The most recent post was on Feb. 5. In the post, Lattanzi uploaded an image of herself, Newton-John, and a friend named Robert as they held puppies.

The caption read, “Found this gem I love you, mama my special Robert and the babies. So much love here.”