Former kickboxer turned de-platformed social media sensation Andrew Tate took a beating on Wednesday morning after he went after teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter, for some reason. And in retrospect, he’s probably wishing he kept to himself.

The 36-year-old targeted Thunberg, who first gained worldwide attention in 2018 at the tender age of 15 by calling for stronger action on climate change, in a tweet bragging about all of the cars he owns and their carbon emissions, which is as weird of a flex as it gets.

“Hello Greta Thunberg,” he tweeted on Tuesday, tagging the now 19-year-old. “I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start.”

“Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions,” he added.

For her part, Thunberg was more than happy to oblige.

“Yes, please do enlighten me,” she quote-tweeted back, just over 24 hours later, adding that he could reach her at “[email protected]”

We’re going to go ahead and guess that email address doesn’t really exist, but on the plus side, that means it’s probably available should Tate want it for his own!

At any rate, it didn’t take long for Thunberg’s tweet to go viral — dwarfing the likes and engagement of Tate’s original tweet within mere hours. And suffice it to say, people were extremely here for it, based on the many, many reactions.

Tate first began to enter our collective consciousnesses earlier this year when teachers began noticing an uptick of impressionable young boys parroting his terrifying sexist and misogynist rhetoric. Just some of his colorful observations included blaming women for getting raped, or comparing them to dogs or property.

And this was after Tate was booted from the U.K. reality series Big Brother in 2016 when at the time, a video surfaced of him beating a woman with a belt. He was also recently under investigation for human trafficking in Romania after authorities received a tip that an American woman was potentially being held at his home against her will. He had previously claimed to have moved to the Eastern European country because it’s apparently easier to be cleared of rape charges there.

As a result, Tate has since been de-platformed from Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube. But at least he’s still alive and well on Twitter, so he can get his ass handed to him by 19-year-olds.