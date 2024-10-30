Gucci Mane’s hip-hop protégée Enchanting’s cause of death, confirmed

Enchanting was the stage name of rapper Channing Nicole Larry, born on Oct. 9, 1997, in Hanau, Hesse, Germany. Though she was interested in music in her late teens, performing in a church choir and being a high school cheerleader, Enchanting initially pursued a hairstylist and nail technician career after graduating. However, she turned her attention to hip-hop in 2018 and began releasing music online.

In 2019, she was featured on Boogotti Kasino’s single “Monday,” which is considered her debut record. In 2020, the recognition that single earned her brought her to the attention of Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records, and Enchanting effectively became Mane’s protégée. For a while, she was the only female signed to the platform and described as the label’s First Lady.

Her most prominent works included the albums No Luv (2022) and Luv Scarred/No Luv (Deluxe) (2023), and the singles “Tell Me Why” featuring Layton Greene and Raedio’s song “He Can’t Reach” alongside Maiya the Don (both 2023).

Tragically, on June 11, 2024, Enchanting passed away in Dallas, Texas, at the young age of 26. But what happened to bring her life to such an abrupt and premature end?

How did Enchanting die?

Image via Enchanting/Instagram

TMZ was the first platform to report the cause of Enchanting’s passing. Describing the rapper as “another victim of the opioid crisis,” they confirmed she died from an accidental overdose.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office said she overdosed on oxycodone and benzodiazepines. Oxycodone is a synthetic opioid, and benzodiazepines are a class of depressants used to relieve anxiety that are commonly marketed as brands like Valium, Xanax, and Klonopin.

Gucci Mane took to Instagram to comment on Enchanting’s death, writing, “So sad to have to say R.I.P to such a great young lady. A true star we gone all miss you Chant @luvenchanting 😢 💔”

In a statement shared with The Shade Room, a representative from Enchanting’s management team explained that she was suffering from withdrawals around the time of her death and had overdosed. The representative told the outlet, “She came to my house the last four days to get clean. She tried her best and I did everything I could to help her, she tried.”

Enchanting’s profile can still be found on the official 1017 Records website, and her Instagram profile (@luvenchanting), which has one million followers, is still active. She was on the fast track to megastardom, and it’s such a shame that she was taken from the world so young. May Channing Nicole “Enchanting” Larry rest in peace.

