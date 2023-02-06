Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary brings down the house at the Grammys

The 2023 Grammy Awards have been a celebration of epic proportions for several reasons; from Beyonce’s record-breaking wins to Kim Petras and Sam Smith’s win for “Unholy,” there’s a lot to pay homage to as we acknowledge the impact music has on all of us. In addition to the incredible moments taking place, the entertainment has been next level, including the iconic performance to honor 50 years of hip hop.

In an homage to everything hip hop, from its birth to its many transformations, we were greeted by the greatest of all time across several song and dance numbers. Run-DMC, Missy Elliott, Too Short, Quest Love, Busta Rhymes, Nelly, Spinderella, Lil Uzi Vert, and countless others have taken hip-hop and made it their own, creating an ever-evolving catalog of music that has something for everyone. There’s an album, a track, a verse that everyone who’s ever heard a note of music can relate to across hip hop, and as the artists embrace changing times and audiences, the catalog of hits continues to evolve.

That very idea was at the heart of the hip-hop tribute, and it was an honor to experience. The audience was captivated as some of their most talented peers took the stage to honor greats with hits like “Flash to the Beat,” “King of Rock,” “U.N.I.T.Y.,” Look At Me Now” (yes, Busta’s still got it), and “Hot In Herre.” The medley took us back through some of our best memories, and those on the stage shared the same sentiment. Generations of legends took the stage together to honor music they all helped pave the way for.

Fans at home were just as enthralled by the performance; many of us put on our own song and dance numbers in our living rooms. Homes across the U.S. turned into private clubs being scored by some of the best in hip hop, and when we say the best, we mean it. Legends in the music industry took the stage to sing to us in a show so wonderful we’re going to need to re-watch it at least once a week.

An hour doesn’t even seem like long enough; we could have watched that performance all night.

Many fans called the performance at the Grammys one of the best things they’ve ever seen, and rightfully so.

As the L.A. Times reminded all of us, LL COOL J, Salt-N-Pepa, and Public Enemy were some of the artists to boycott the Grammys in 1989, so the tribute this year was not just well received but well deserved. Hip Hop is not just a genre but a staple to the entertainment industry as a whole, with some of the most influential artists of all time hailing from it. It’s impossible to think of the music industry without the likes of Grandmaster Flash, Run-DMC, Ice T, Method Man, Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah — the list goes on and on.

No matter what song first drew you to hip hop, we’ve all been touched by the music industry’s lyrics, beat, and talent, and we’re all the better for it. Here’s to hip hop in all its greatness; may the next 50 years continue to shape music in the most epic ways.