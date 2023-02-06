Beyoncé cements herself as the GOAT with yet another Grammy win

Just moments ago, Beyoncé tied for most overall Grammy awards but she’s already beat her own best with her newest Grammy win. Beyoncé is holds the all-time record for winning the most Grammys after taking home the award Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for Renaissance. That triumph marks her 32nd Grammy total and her fourth win of the night.

Queen Bey caused a stir earlier, when she wasn’t present to accept her first award of the night. Fortunately, a queen is never late (everyone else is just early) and Beyoncé was ready to accept her record-breaking Grammy just in time.

The night is still young and Beyoncé is nominated for more awards, so there’s still time for her to continue stacking up more awards, cementing her status as the GOAT as presenter Trevor Noah enthusiastically proclaimed after her Best Dance/Electronic Music Album win.