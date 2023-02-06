Beyoncé is late to accept award after reaching Grammy milestone

Beyoncé made history as she’s now tied for the most overall Grammy awards. However, the artist was unfortunately not in the building once the milestone was reached, which caused a bit of panic for the show’s host and organizers.

Tonight, it was announced that Beyoncé’s “Cuff it” won ‘Best R&B Song.’ Unfortunately, the singer was unable to get up on stage to accept the award. Confused fans and musicians were wondering, where is this music queen gone? Did she skip this year’s event? She shouldn’t since she’s also nominated for ‘Best Album of the Year.’ Beyoncé’s replacement gave what has to be the shortest acceptance speech ever due to her absence.

It turns out that the singer is actually running late, and she’s not the only one. Before the Grammys announced who won this year’s Best R&B Song, Trevor Noah mentioned how a bunch of artists are just arriving at the Crypto.com Arena due to traffic. And unfortunately, Beyoncé is also stuck in traffic.

This isn’t the first time when an artist was fashionably late to receive their music awards. During last year’s Grammy Awards, Doja Cat almost missed her Grammy win due to an ill-timed toilet break. Luckily, she managed to get up on stage with Sza, while out of breath, claiming that she has “never taken such a fast piss in my whole life.”

Beyoncé is currently tied with George Solti for the most Grammys wins. The musician is still nominated for ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘Song of the year’ just to name a few. Hopefully, she finally makes it to the building when she does break the Grammy Winning record.