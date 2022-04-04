Grammy-winning artist Doja Cat couldn’t hide her emotions during her acceptance speech after winning her very first Grammy Award.

The rap artist won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her song “Kiss Me More,” featuring SZA. Just as Doja was getting on stage, SZA, who made it to the stage before her collaborator while walking on crutches, called Doja out for almost missing the award, saying, “You went to the bathroom for five minutes. Are you serious?” Doja showed up on stage, catching her breath, responding, “I have never taken a fast piss in my whole life”.

Doja started her acceptance speech by thanking her whole family, team, and her fans. She also thanked her performance partner SZA for everything, praising her with multiple compliments.

And you know what, SZA, you are everything to me. You are incredible, you’re the epiphany of talent, you’re a lyricist, you are everything.

SZA gave a short thank you speech, thanking her family, God, and everyone involved. She later congratulated Doja, saying it was her time. After SZA’s short speech, Doja began to tear up as the audience cheered, feeling overwhelmed by her achievement.

I’d like to downplay a lot of shit, but this is a big deal. Thank you everybody.

Doja Cat was nominated for seven Grammy Awards this year – Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Pop Vocal, Best Melodic Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song. The rapper is also nominated for this year’s Kids Choice Awards for “Favorite Music Collaboration” as a featured artist for Saweetie’s song “Best Friend.”