Here are the slime-eligible 2022 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award Nominees
On April 9th, in what is sure to be the biggest night of entertainment for both kids and the parents who no longer control the television in their house, Nickelodeon will air live the 2022 Kids Choice Awards. Honoring the best in television, movies, music, video games, and sports, the Kids Choice Awards will be hosted by actress Miranda Cosgrove and four-time Super Bowl champ Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski. Cosgrove stars in the network’s iCarly reboot star of Nickelodeon’s viral video series, Crashletes.
Voting is live on Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Award website, and the full list of nominees is below. Fans will be able to stream the show live across all of the network’s platforms.
Legacy media dominates this year’s list of television nominees, with two nods in the “Favorite Kids TV” category going to reboots of Gen X favorites Are You Afraid of the Dark? and The Baby-Sitters Club, and another, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, a spin-off of the popular film franchise. “Favorite Family TV,” meanwhile, sees another Generation nostalgia vehicle, Cobra Kai, the Karate Kid sequel series, get a nomination alongside the aforementioned iCarly, spinoff Young Sheldon, and three superhero series; The Flash, and Marvel Studios’ Wandavision and Loki.
In “Favorite Reality Show,” two of the six nominees are long-running series with season orders in the double digits: American Idol and America’s Got Talent. “Favorite Cartoon” is also dominated by franchise favorites including Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, The Smurfs, and Looney Tunes Cartoons whose star Bugs Bunny first appeared in 1938.
In the music categories, the heavy hitters like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, and Ed Sheeran battle it out in the Favorite Female and Male Musical Artist categories, while newcomers like Chloë and Glass Animals are nominated for Best Breakout Artist.
And the nominees are:
TELEVISION:
FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW
- Are You Afraid of the Dark?
- Danger Force
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
- Raven’s Home
- That Girl Lay Lay
- The Baby-Sitters Club
FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW
- Cobra Kai
- iCarly
- Marvel Studios’ Loki
- Marvel Studios’ WandaVision
- The Flash
- Young Sheldon
FAVORITE REALITY SHOW
- American Idol
- Kids Baking Championship
- LEGO Masters
- America’s Got Talent
- The Masked Singer
- Wipeout
FAVORITE CARTOON
- Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous
- Looney Tunes Cartoons
- SpongeBob SquarePants
- Teen Titans Go!
- The Loud House
- The Smurfs
FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)
- Havan Flores (Chapa / Volt, Danger Force)
- Malia Baker (Mary Anne Spier, The Baby-Sitters Club | Gabby Lewis (Are You Afraid of the Dark?)
- Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
- Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)
- Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
- That Girl Lay Lay (Lay Lay, That Girl Lay Lay)
FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)
- Bryce Gheisar (Elliott Combes, The Astronauts | Luke McCoy (Are You Afraid of the Dark?)
- Cooper Barnes (Ray Manchester / Captain Man, Danger Force)
- Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
- Luca Luhan (Bose / Brainstorm, Danger Force)
- Raphael Alejandro (Matteo Silva, Bunk’d)
- Young Dylan (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)
FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)
- Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Marvel Studios’ WandaVision)
- Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop, Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye)
- Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso, Cobra Kai)
- Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, iCarly)
- Peyton List (Tory Nichols, Cobra Kai)
- Yara Shahidi (Zoey Johnson, Black-ish, Grown-ish)
FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)
- Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)
- Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton / Hawkeye, Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye)
- Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, iCarly)
- Nathan Kress (Freddie Benson, iCarly)
- Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso, Cobra Kai)
- Tom Hiddleston (Loki, Marvel Studios’ Loki)
FILM:
FAVORITE MOVIE
- Cinderella
- Clifford the Big Red Dog
- Disney’s Jungle Cruise
- Space Jam: A New Legacy
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
- Tom & Jerry: The Movie
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS
- Angelina Jolie (Thena, Marvel Studios’ Eternals)
- Camila Cabello (Cinderella, Cinderella)
- Emily Blunt (Lily Houghton, Disney’s Jungle Cruise)
- Emma Stone (Estella / Cruella, Disney’s Cruella)
- Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Marvel Studios’ Black Widow)
- Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: No Way Home | Chani, Dune)
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR
- Dwayne Johnson (Frank Wolff, Disney’s Jungle Cruise | John Hartley, Red Notice)
- John Cena (Jakob Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga)
- LeBron James (LeBron James, Space Jam: A New Legacy)
- Ryan Reynolds (Guy, Free Guy | Nolan Booth, Red Notice)
- Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: No Way Home)
- Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga)
FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE
- Disney and Pixar’s Luca
- Disney’s Encanto
- PAW Patrol: The Movie
- Sing 2
- The Boss Baby: Family Business
- The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run
FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE
- Awkwafina (Otto, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run | Sisu, Raya and the Last Dragon)
- Charlize Theron (Morticia Addams, The Addams Family 2)
- Keanu Reeves (Sage, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run)
- Reese Witherspoon (Rosita, Sing 2)
- Scarlett Johansson (Ash, Sing 2)
- Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run)
MUSIC:
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST
- Adele
- Ariana Grande
- Billie Eilish
- Cardi B
- Lady Gaga
- Taylor Swift
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST
- Bruno Mars
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Shawn Mendes
- The Weeknd
FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP
- Black Eyed Peas
- BTS
- Florida Georgia Line
- Jonas Brothers
- Maroon 5
- Migos
FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION
- “Beautiful Mistakes” – Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee Stallion
- “Best Friend” – Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
- “Leave Before You Love Me” – Marshmello & Jonas Brothers
- “Rumors – Lizzo” featuring Cardi B
- “Save Your Tears” – The Weeknd & Ariana Grande
- “STAY” – The Kid LaROI & Justin Bieber
FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR
- Adele (UK)
- Camilo (Latin America)
- Tones and I (Australia)
- Tems (Africa)
- BTS (Asia)
- Rosalía (Europe)
- Olivia Rodrigo (North America)
FAVORITE SONG
- “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” – Taylor Swift
- “Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran
- “Easy On Me” – Adele
- “Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish
- “Take My Breath” – The Weeknd
- “Up” – Cardi B
FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST
- Chlöe
- Glass Animals
- Jack Harlow
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Saweetie
- Walker Hayes
FAVORITE ALBUM
- 30 – Adele
- Certified Lover Boy – Drake
- Fearless (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift
- Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
- Justice – Justin Bieber
- Red (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift
OTHER CATEGORIES:
FAVORITE MALE CREATOR
- Austin Creed
- MrBeast
- Ninja
- Ryan’s World
- Spencer X
- Unspeakable
FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR
- Addison Rae
- Charli D’Amelio
- Emma Chamberlain
- Kids Diana Show
- Lexi Rivera
- Miranda Sings
FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR
- Candace Parker
- Chloe Kim
- Naomi Osaka
- Sasha Banks
- Serena Williams
- Simone Biles
FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- LeBron James
- Patrick Mahomes II
- Shaun White
- Stephen Curry
- Tom Brady
FAVORITE VIDEO GAME
- Brookhaven
- Minecraft
- Just Dance 2022
- Mario Party Superstars