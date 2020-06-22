Watch: The Baby-Sitters Club Trailer Teases Netflix’s New Reboot

Netflix has had a solid few months of content, which has been great for everyone’s who’s remained stuck inside throughout the ongoing pandemic. Huge hits like Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods and Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction have kept folks busy over the past little bit, while TV shows like Hollywood, Space Force and Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness have made for great binging material.

And with a new month quickly approaching, Netflix is looking to bring us even more fresh content, including their new TV reboot of the beloved Ann M. Martin YA series, The Baby-Sitters Club. Set to drop on July 3rd, the first trailer for the show was released today and it teases a modern update on the property for a whole new generation of fans, who are sure to find much to love about it.

Clearly geared towards a bit of a younger crowd, those who grew up with Martin’s novels should also find much to like in the 10-episode first season, which will follow the friendship and adventures of several girls: Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph) and Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez). Together, the middle-schoolers start the titular babysitting business, with the series covering topics like divorce, racism and belonging.

Of course, The Baby-Sitters Club is targeting a much different crowd than some of the other buzzy new shows hitting Netflix next month, like Cursed and Warrior Nun, but it’ll no doubt be able to find an audience amongst those who have fond memories of the property and younger ones looking for some family friendly entertainment to get stuck into. Don’t miss it when it premieres on July 3rd.