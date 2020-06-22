Netflix Has 3 Big New Original Shows Coming In July, And They Look Great

If you’ve been stuck indoors watching tons of TV lately due to the global lockdowns – which are, admittedly, easing up now – you’ve probably gone through most of what’s on Netflix already. At least, most of their most notable stuff. But thankfully, there’s always new content in the pipeline and July, in particular, has several original series making their premiere on the platform.

Indeed, there’s much on the way, but 3 of them are definitely worth your time as they all promise to deliver on the considerable amount of buzz that’s beginning to build around them. Of course, you never really know what’s going to hit it big on the streaming site until release day, but each of these shows look very exciting, and for different reasons.

Up first is Cursed, which could just be the next Game of Thrones or The Witcher. Touching down on July 17th, this bold reimagining of the legends of King Arthur featuring Knives Out star Katherine Langford caused quite a stir online when its first trailer dropped earlier this week.

With an elevator pitch that reads “what if the sword chose a queen?”, it’ll present to audiences the Arthurian saga but from the point of view of Nimue, the young woman who ultimately becomes the Lady in the Lake and gives Arthur his sword Excalibur. And judging by that aforementioned teaser, it looks like the show will have plenty of style to back up its neat premise.

But if fantasy isn’t your thing, why not dive into Ju-On: Origins? Yes, this is yet another outing for The Grudge franchise and aims to explore its beginnings – hence the title. Produced in Japan and boasting scripts from the Ring series’ Hiroshi Takahashi and Dark Water‘s Takashige Ichise, it promises to be a terrifying and haunting watch when it drops on July 3rd.

And last, but certainly not least, is Warrior Nun, premiering on July 2nd. Based on Ben Dunn’s comic book Warrior Nun Areala, it tells the story of the Order of the Cruciform Sword, “a mysterious order of warrior nuns fighting for the Catholic Church.” Appearing to skew pretty YA, given its premise of a hero who’s got special talents and is drawn into a magical world, the show is also looking to mark itself out as dynamic and rebellious. At least, it certainly seems that way judging by the trailer we got earlier this week.

Like we said above, Netflix has a number of new originals coming next month, so these three titles are far from the only things on the way, but they all look like they’ll be worth your time and we certainly suggest checking them out.