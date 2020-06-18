Watch: First Trailer For Netflix’s New Fantasy Show Cursed

Any Game of Thrones fans out there looking for a new medieval fantasy TV series to binge? Well, then you’re in luck, as Netflix is about to drop its next big budget show in the form of Cursed, a bold reimagining of the legends of King Arthur starring Knives Out actress Katherine Langford. The project’s been in the works for a while, and this morning, the streaming giant finally revealed our first look at it. Complete with an announcement about its release date.

Cursed, based on the New York Times bestselling illustrated novel from comic book icon Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler, is a retelling of the Arthurian saga from the point of view of Nimue, a young woman who’s destined to become the Lady in the Lake, who typically supplies Arthur with Excalibur. The series will see the heroine team up with the future king, here retooled as a humble mercenary. as they try to track down the wizard Merlin and fight the evil Red Paladins and the corrupt King Uther.

As you can see from the trailer above, the one-sentence elevator pitch of Cursed is “what if the sword chose a queen?”, which is such a neat feminist twist on the classic myths that it’s kind of surprising no major movie or TV show has already done it. By the looks of it, with its funky slow-mo teaser, Cursed could have some style to back up its cool premise and Langford’s English accent sounds spot-on.

The 13 Reasons Why star will be joined in the series by an ensemble cast, playing various familiar characters from the legends. Devon Terrell is Arthur, Gustaf Skarsgård is Merlin, Daniel Sharman is Weeping Monk, Sebastian Armesto is King Uther Pendragon, Matt Stokoe is Gawain, Lily Newmark is Pym, Shalom Brune-Franklin is Igraine, Emily Coates is Sister Iris, Billy Jenkins is Squirrel, Bella Dayne is Red Spear and Peter Mullan is Father Carden.

Cursed is set to arrive on Netflix in just under a month on July 17th. The only question that remains is, will you be tuning in for it? Let us know down below.