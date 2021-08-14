Billie Eilish has had a phenomenal few years. The 19-year-old musician has only had two official albums under her belt, and she’s already reached incredible fame and fortune in such a short time. At age 16, she burst onto the pop culture scene with her first single, “Ocean Eyes,” which went viral on Soundcloud to the tune of 10 million views in 2015. She soon followed it up with her second single, “Six Feet Under,” in 2016 and began to generate massive buzz on Spotify. Both written and produced by her brother, former Glee actor Finneas O’ Connell, the success of “Ocean Eyes” and “Six Feet Under” soon caught the attention of Interscope Records, who re-released the singles under the label in 2017. With official backing behind her, Billie Eilish has continued to dominate pop culture with a stacked resume of singles, endorsements, soundtracks, and documentaries that have made the young star a lot of money. But exactly how much money has she made so far?

According to Parade, a few crucial things to consider when discussing Billie Eilish’s earnings is that she writes and produces many of the songs in her catalog with her brother, Finneas. So while many other artists in the pop genre make the majority of their income from streams and sales, Eilish stands to earn even more money from her writer and producer credits. And with the brother-sister team handling most of the writing and production duties, it saves Eilish a great deal of money in expenses she would normally have to pay out to the writers and producers brought in by the label.

Then there’s Eilish’s catalog itself. After releasing remixes for “Ocean Eyes” and “Six Feet Under” in 2017, the pop singer went on to release “Bellyache” later that year and then released “Bored” for the soundtrack to the first season of Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why soon after.

She continued her momentum in 2017 with singles, “Copycat,” “My Boy,” and “idontwannbeyouanymore” from her EP, Don’t Smile At Me. Don’t Smile At Me. And by the end of 2017, Eilish released another single, “B*tches Broken Hearts on Soundcloud before the song was re-released again by Interscope in 2018.

But she didn’t stop there. In 2018, Eilish’s duet with R&B singer Khalid, “Lovely,” was featured on the soundtrack for the second season of 13 Reasons Why.

Later that year, she would go on to rule the airwaves again with hit singles, “Party Favor,” “You Should See Me in a Crown,” and “Come Out and Play.” And to top it all off, she managed to get yet another soundtrack credit for the movie Roma with her single, “When I Was Older.”

However, 2019 proved to be the biggest year for Eilish. Her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, went triple platinum and made her the first artist born in the 2000s with a number one album in the United States, with singles like ” Wish You Were Gay'” and “Bad Guy” both reaching No.1 on Billboard. She even did a remix of “Bad Guy” with Justin Bieber, which of course, became an instant smash hit.

Breaking her debut album into two live tours, the first part, 2019’s When We Fall Asleep tour, raked in $18 million alone, while the Where Do We Go tour ended up getting cancelled due to the pandemic. Even then, it sold 500,000 tickets in the first hour before venues had to refund the money. Regardless, Billie still finished 2019 strong with the release of the live acoustic compilation album, Live At Third Man Records, which debuted at number 55 on the Billboard Top 200 and sold 13,000 vinyl copies eight months later.

By the time 2020 rolled around, Billie Eilish had become one of the world’s most prominent artists. And with that fame, plenty of endorsement deals with brands like Apple Music, Freaky City Fashion, Chanel, Adobe Creative Cloud, and Calvin Klein. She even managed to write the theme song for the 2021 James Bond film No Time To Die, making her the youngest artist to do so.

Despite the pandemic, 2021 has also been an excellent year for Billie Eilish. Her Apple TV+ documentary, Billie Eilish: The World Is Blurry, reportedly paid her $25 million, and her sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, has already inked her deal with Disney+ for the documentary concert film, Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles, set to premiere on the streaming platform in September.

According to Forbes, Billie Eilish is now sitting on a comfortable $53 million at only 19 years old! And with Happier Than Ever now available on all streaming platforms and a Disney concert documentary right around the corner, you can expect that Billie Eilish is looking to double that number before Christmas. And who knows? By the end of 2022, she may even end up with another accomplishment on her resume: the youngest artist ever to become a 100 millionaire.