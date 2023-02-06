Beyoncé ties with George Solti to become the most awarded artist ever in Grammys history

With 31 wins to her name, Beyoncé is now tied for the most awarded artist in the history of the Grammys, tying Hungarian-British conductor George Solti for the coveted crown. She just earned her latest win for Best R&B Performance with her single “Cuff It.”

The songstress began her ascent to the top of the Grammys chain right at the beginning of the ceremony, quickly bagging the Best Dance/Electronic Recording award for her chart-topping anthem “Break My Soul”, and Best Traditional R&B Performance award for “Plastic Off the Sofa.” These two initial wins kept her comfortable in the penultimate position.

All eyes remain on Beyoncé for the remainder of the ceremony, as she’s a huge favorite among many to finally pick up the Album of the Year trophy for her defining seventh solo venture, Renaissance. With nine nods this year, she remains the most nominated woman at the Grammys, as well as the most nominated singer of all time at the ceremony.

She is also one more award win from becoming the most awarded artist ever at the Grammys, which will place her atop with 32 wins. It’s highly unlikely she will stop there too, as the potential to distance herself from those under her with even more wins is a very huge possibility, not just at tonight’s event, but with future events.

Following Beyoncé with the most wins for singers are Quincy Jones with 28 wins, and Alison Krauss and Chick Corea with 27 wins respectively.