Guy Fieri loves Rage Against The Machine so much he’s actually following them on tour

Over the weekend, a video of noted, uh, anti-authoritarian Guy Fieri went viral, after he was caught having the time of his freaking life at a Rage Against the Machine concert. But, in a delightful turn of events — it appears as though Fieri wasn’t simply attending a Rage Against The Machine concert, but actually following Rage Against The Machine on tour.

The original video was uploaded to TikTok, before making its way to Twitter where it has since racked up nearly 1.5 million views.

Unaware that he was being filmed (or more accurately, not giving a single flying damn, because that’s how RATM fans roll), the host of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives was seen holding a drink, chomping on a cigar, and pumping his finger into the air to “Bombtrack,” the opening track on the band’s self-titled 1993 debut album.

The above video was taken during the band’s July 27 stop in Cleveland. But Fieri has since been photographed backstage with openers Run the Jewels in Pittsburgh on July 29 and was likewise in attendance for the July 31 concert in Raleigh — where he was seen projected onto the concert Jumbotron.

Guy Fieri x Run The Jewels x STL Cardinals Hat is a collab that’s gonna be tough to beat pic.twitter.com/v0lClvlyjY — Chris Luecke (@CWLuecke) July 30, 2022

The best concert ever

Until tomorrow night in Raleigh…..

RAGE RULES https://t.co/wpFi81sYwv — Mayor Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) July 30, 2022

I’ll never be able to sing or play with @RATMofficial but the big screen is an honor! pic.twitter.com/xQF1pS5e9Y — Mayor Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) August 1, 2022

Next on the tour schedule are two shows in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, and then five dates at Madison Square Garden before the band heads to Europe. Will Fieri make it out to those shows as well? It seems likely — and hopefully will result in even more viral moments for an eagerly awaiting internet.