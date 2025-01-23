Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Hailey and Justin Bieber posing together on a couch.
Screengrab via Justin Bieber Instagram
Category:
Celebrities
News

Hailey Bieber seemingly rushes to BFF Kylie Jenner after husband Justin Bieber unfollowed her on Instagram amid split rumors

The drama between the couple appears to be blowing up, if there's really one.
Image of Luigi Caler
Luigi Caler
|

Published: Jan 23, 2025 05:57 am

Earlier in the week, Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber made headlines after the former unfollowed the latter on Instagram. The singer quickly shut down the assumptions that there’s trouble in paradise by addressing the issue via an Instagram Story, saying someone else had gotten access to his account and unsubscribed to his spouse’s account.

Recommended Videos

Despite JB’s reassurance that all is well between him and his model wife, fans and casual social media users remain intrigued by what’s really going on. Hailey’s currently in Aspen, Colorado, based on her BFF Kylie Jenner’s recent social media updates.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters showed off her getaway activities with her pals, and one snap apparently featured her and Hailey drinking from large glasses of wine during a late night fine-dining moment.

According to the Daily Mail, Kylie and her sister Kendall headed to Colorado over the weekend for a family vacation. The “Kardashians” stars even dined at four-star restaurant Casa Tua with Kylie’s firstborn, Stormi.

Interestingly, the outlet noted that Hailey decided to join the sisters later in the trip, along with their other pals. It’s not clear if this is confirmation that there’s trouble in paradise at the Biebers’ household. The Rhode founder just gave birth to her and Justin’s baby, Jack Blues, in August.

It can be noted that even before the unfollowing incident, there were already subtle hints that the couple’s marriage was on the rocks. Their fans were quick to notice the seemingly bizarre online “war” between them when they started sharing songs with subliminal meanings.

The rumored marital woes started when the “Sorry” singer shared a selfie with Jacquees’ song “B.E.D.” The track featured lyrics about a man not looking for a serious romance, only a woman who was down for some bedroom action.

Surprisingly, moments later, Hailey shared SZA’s song “What Do I Do?,” which talks about a person struggling to figure out how to deal with a cheating partner. The exchange continued with them sharing other music with lyrics that appeared to respond to each other. Hailey seemingly put an end to it by sharing SZA’s “30 for 30,” which includes the line, “But if it’s fk me, then fk you.”

Many quickly assumed that the new parents were having a fight, and they were just using social media and cryptic posts to voice each other’s feelings about it. Some even went as far as claiming that they could be heading for divorce.

However, there are also speculations that Bieber’s recent social media activities could just be him subtly teasing new music — like a PR stunt. When his IG account unfollowed Hailey’s, several took to X to voice their opinions, with one of them writing, “Unfollowing her for some drama before his new music comes out…”

It’s worth noting that amid all of this supposed drama, Justin is currently in Aspen enjoying some time with his pals. When they are not busy hiking and exploring the mountains, he gets to spend time with Hailey and their son. He even shared some heartwarming photos with his family on his Instagram Stories. Does this mean everyone’s being played by the couple? Or, was everyone just so hungry for drama even though there wasn’t one?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Luigi Caler
Luigi Caler
Luigi is an experienced Freelance Writer with over 15 years in the industry, specializing in technology, health and wellness, business, and mostly entertainment news. Known for having a keen eye on celebrity culture, the latest in royals, and trending movies and TV shows, he brings a unique perspective and depth to each news report he writes. Off the clock, you’ll find him either immersed in his favorite shows Superstore and The Good Wife, or enjoying outdoor adventures with his three dogs, Lyka, Casper, and Kitkat.
linkedin