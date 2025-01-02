This bizarre online ‘war’ between Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin has fans all thinking ‘divorce’

It’s bad enough that Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber continue to get hounded by divorce claims. But to be accused of personally fueling the assumptions themselves just because of the bizarre timing of their respective social media posts is a whole new level of crazy thinking.

Has the couple secretly split? That’s the fan theory circulating online after their eyebrow-raising tête-à-tête on Instagram stories that suggest to the drama-inclined that their marriage could be on the rocks. The “Peaches” singer was the first to raise suspicions after he shared a moody selfie along with the Jacquees song “B.E.D.”

The song talks about a man not looking for any serious relationship with a woman, but just a good time in the bedroom. The lyrics include: “I know you wanna love but I just wanna f**k. And girl (uh, hey), you know the deal. I gotta keep it real.”

A few minutes later, Hailey shared a clip of the SZA track “What Do I Do?” which talks about a person not knowing what to do with a cheating partner. Justin shared another clip from B.E.D. and his wife followed suit with another SZA song, “30 For 30,” which has the lyrics, “But if it’s f**k me, then f**k you.”

The bizarre posts certainly had fans up on their toes and wringing their hands, wondering what the heck is going on with the married couple. They seem to be sending each other subtle messages, or maybe generating public attention via possible subtext, and no one is more convinced about this than TikToker Sloan Hooks, who claimed their intriguing posts are the cherry on the top of what he has learned about their relationship.

Hooks said he received a tip that that “it doesn’t look like things are going well” for the couple. He suggested that Justin and Hailey were taking jabs at each other with their cryptic posts, and claimed that the model’s reaction to her husband’s initial post was swift, arising just “20 minutes later.”

The TikToker likewise heaped on the divorce claims when he pointed at the singer resharing a clip with the text, “Coparenting is failing, like tf.” He remarked: “Co-parenting is failing? So, are they currently co-parenting? Why is he posting this?” The word “co-parenting” is often associated with divorced couples with children. Justin and Hailey recently welcomed their son, Jack Blues, on Aug. 22, 2024.

Hooks’ speculative video had fans crossing their fingers that the couple is still happily married. One commented: “Don’t play with me rn. There have been so many times where we thought they were having problems and they end up working out.” Another wrote: “…To air it out online? I hope this is not related at all. “

Hailey seemed to respond to the TikToker’s assumption with a video of eyegotthyme’s TikTok to her Instagram Stories on Dec. 30. along with the caption: “Me to all of you on the Internet.”

In response to Hailey, Hooks posted another video in which he denied that he is “making any assumptions” about the couple’s relationship, but “just taking what’s happening on social media and reposting it.” He said: “You guys are connecting the dots.” He also apologized if he has upset anyone with his video but pointed out that several media outlets have also already picked out that “maybe things aren’t that great” in their marriage.

🥵 | “Um. Goin anywhere with u bb. Happy new year. – Justin Bieber via instagram stories pic.twitter.com/nVFfV3nGB2 — Hailey Bieber Source (@hrbsource) January 1, 2025

However, Justin may have just shut down those divorce claims with his recent post of Hailey on Instagram Story, in which he wrote: “Going anywhere with you bb.”

