‘The wedding of the year’: Justin Bieber fans are convinced he’s reacting to Selena Gomez’s engagement in cryptic post

It’s already been six years since Justin Bieber married Hailey Baldwin and the two are now parents to a baby boy. Yet, Jelena fans can’t seem to move on from his past relationship with Selena Gomez and are convinced that he had subtly reacted to news of her engagement to Benny Blanco in a couple of posts on social media.

The “Baby” hitmaker, 30, rarely shares anything on his Instagram. But if he does then they’re usually about his music or photos with his wife, the latter of which recently had fans in a frenzy.

Eagle-eyed fans are convinced that Justin was reminiscing about his ex when he shared a series of photos with Hailey on Monday, Dec. 16. A couple are PDA shots of them and there are also solo snaps of his wife in a red dress. The others appear to be taken at a party, there’s also a picture of the singer playing golf, and a clip of the ocean at sunset.

There’s no caption but Justin included “The Dress” track from Dijon as background music. The song includes the lyrics: “We should go out and dance like we used to dance, we should go out and hold hands like lovers hold hands, and I can’t tell you who’s gonna last, well, maybe that’s a question and answer I don’t have.”

In a separate post, the “Peaches” singer shared a photo of Hailey giving him a kiss on the cheek with “All my ghosts” by Lizzy McAlpine playing in the background. Interestingly, the song speaks about an ex’s wedding so you can just imagine the deductive skills Jelena fans used to come up with the notion that the post was about Gomez’s recent engagement announcement.

The song includes the lyrics: “I can see it now, the wedding of the year. I can see it now, he stands up there and wipes his tears. I can see it now, when all my ghosts disappear, I can see it crystal clear.”

One fan commented: “He’s trying to send a message!…But seriously, why at this specific moment and why this song.” A second chimed in: “Why would you pick this song…hmmm odd time and choice for that.” A third wrote: “Jokes aside not being a Jelena fan … why post these songs ? He could have avoid posting anything but he posted these two songs about ex’s (sic).”

It’s understandable for fans to think Justin was reacting to Gomez’s engagement to Blanco because of the timing of his posts. They came just a few days after the former Disney star posted a photo of her stunning engagement ring on Instagram along with snaps of her and the music producer. She captioned the pictures: “forever begins now…”

But it’s worth noting that Justin and Hailey’s photos were from a wedding they attended in Costa Rica over the weekend. They were among the guests at fashion consultant Lauren Perez’s brother’s wedding. Hence, the choice of songs. A source told People that they “also had special alone time” and “seemed very happy.”

Seriously, Jelena fans should stop obsessing over the exes’ personal affairs. They have moved on and are happy with their lives now. Justin and Hailey recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in September, and while Gomez’s relationship with Blanco may be new, they both seem happy together.

