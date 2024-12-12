Taylor Swift reacts to BFF Selena Gomez’s engagement to Benny Blanco with the best role in her wedding

Selena Gomez has announced she is engaged to Benny Blanco, and, naturally, Taylor Swift has already agreed to play the cutest role in her wedding.

In an industry that continues to pit women against each other, Gomez and Swift’s friendship is still thriving. Their strong friendship dates back to the 2000s when both of them were dating a Jonas brother, with Swift dating Joe Jonas and Gomez linked to Nick Jonas. Neither romance lasted the sands of time, but they got out of those brief love affairs with something even more meaningful: A beautiful friendship with each other.

Since their meeting in August 2008, the two have constantly supported each other through everything. Whether it was red carpet events, music releases, sharing the stage on tours, birthdays, new relationships, and breakups, Taylena gave a masterclass on supporting each other. With a brand new era ahead of them, Swift is once more there to support her closest pal.

Taylor Swift already offered to play an adorable role in Selena Gomez’s wedding

On Dec. 11, Selena Gomez hopped on social media to share adorable news: that she and her boyfriend Benny Blanco are engaged.

The couple has been dating since June 2023 and the “Come and Get It” singer has been open about how happy the two are. With a series of pictures, including a close-up of her engagement ring and a photo of her and Blanco celebrating their engagement as he hugged and kissed her temple, Gomez captioned the set, “forever begins now…”

Gomez’s comments are limited and only a few close friends had a chance to congratulate them. Among them was Swift, whose comment gained almost 1 million likes in less than 12 hours.

“Yes, I will be the flower girl.”

While I always imagined Swift as a bridesmaid or Gomez’s maid of honor, flower girl is an even cuter role in her BFF’s wedding.

Although there is a very slim chance we’ll get a closeup of their outfits on Gomez’s special day, having Tay as a flower girl will be priceless. Now that the Eras Tour is over, the two will have enough time to get together and plan the event.

Other celebrities hopped in the comment section of the post that has over 14 million likes. “HONEY!! Congratulations sweet mama!” Jennifer Aniston wrote. “Waiiiitttt hold on,” Cardi B jumped in the comment section with a series of surprised emojis.

Gordon Ramsey also replied, writing, “Congratulations to you both it must be the cooking,” with a series of heart emojis. Nina Dobrev wrote, “YES !!!! Congratulations!!!!! So happy for you both!!!!” adding several white heart emojis, as well as Lily Collins, who wrote, “Ahhhhhhhh yes yes yes!! Best news ever. Couldn’t be more happy for you both.”

“hey wait… that’s my wife,” Blanco sweetly commented, and everyone was thrilled for the news.

In May this year, Blanco shared that he saw marriage in his future with Gomez during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show: “When I look at her… I’m always just like, I don’t know a world where it could be better than this.” Recently, Gomez was taken aback as Stephen Colbert questioned Blanco’s intentions on live television. However, he stepped up and put a ring on it.

Congratulations to the happy couple and to Swift on her impending and absolutely adorable flower girl role.

