‘Uhh, whoa!’: Selena Gomez taken aback when Stephen Colbert gets too personal about her relationship with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez is used to personal questions having been a household name in the U.S. since her days as a teenage Disney star, but a question on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert left her taken aback.

The singer and Only Murders in the Building actor was probed about her relationship with boyfriend Benny Blanco on a Dec. 3, 2024, episode of the talk show. Colbert shared a Thanksgiving photo of the couple, who have been dating for over a year, before asking, “If you don’t mind me asking, where is this relationship going?”

The 32-year-old, who got her break in 2007 when she landed a leading role in Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place, responded. “Uhh, whoa! I thought you were going to ask where this picture was taken.” The interview settled back down quickly though, as she laughed the intrusive question off and added, “I’m not sure, but I’m having a great time.”

Colbert clarified it came from a good place, talking directly to the camera and addressing Blanco. “Benny, you must think you’re pretty special if you think you can do better than this, OK?” he said, pointing at a laughing Gomez. “As America’s dad, I want to know what your intentions are with America’s daughter right over here.”

Their relationship timeline

She thanked him for his paternal comment while looking baffled and resistant to the idea she’s “America’s daughter.” Gomez added that the relationship is good, that Blanco is a great cook, and that he made food for over 50 people at their Thanksgiving celebration. This prompted Colbert to ask in jest, “What are your intentions with him?”

The couple went public in Dec. 2023 after being seen together for months. The Independent reported Gomez decided to like a post to quietly confirm their status. The headline was “Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She Is in a Relationship,” and she wrote “Facts” in the comments.

Some nasty comments about their compatibility prompted Gomez to address negative fans. Speaking with Time when her company Rare Beauty was named one of the most influential of 2024, she said, “I know what people can do to people I love. My own fans, who I adore and feel like have shaped who I am, will say the most hurtful things to me about how I live my life. But he has the strength in him that none of that noise fazes him.”

Blanco’s romantic nature has been talked up by her on multiple occasions. Her favorite parts about the relationship include his nachos and visits to botanical gardens. In a People interview, Blanco shared that he goes “all out for every date” and Gomez rented out a whole botanical garden for him. We’re no experts, but it doesn’t sound like Colbert has much to be concerned about.

Gomez says her era of dating “f*ck boys” is over. Gomez had faced struggles with chronic health issues and her bipolar disorder, which made her 20s incredibly challenging. She told Rolling Stone she had even contemplated suicide. So, whether you think her boyfriend is hot or not, it’s perhaps best for fans to take a back seat and listen to her when she says she’s happier than ever.

