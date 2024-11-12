‘Did we run out of men?’: Benny Blanco is up for the year’s most surprising award and no one but Selena Gomez is happy about it

This year we have heard about Benny Blanco more than in his entire career. The music mega-producer has been behind many hits in the music industry but often operated behind closed studio doors. However, his relationship with triple-threat Selena Gomez has not only propelled him to the top of the headlines but also brought him very close to a surprising yearly award.

Just like many other women out there, whether in the music industry or not, Selena also struggled to find love. And that’s okay. She is only 32 years old and dated some good (and bad) eggs throughout her career, but now she seems to have found love and peace in Benny Blanco’s arms.

For fans of the singer, the famous music producer is not a top choice contender for Gomez, as many people judged his looks and previous comments where he seemingly blasted Gomez in the past for putting her music career second to her other endeavors, like her beauty brand. But the heated and frankly, pointless arguments lost their loud voices when it became evident that Gomez was happy and none of the mean comments would stop her from showing off her new beau on social media.

But once again, the whispers have found their voice as Blanco’s newfound popularity has won him a fresh honor, one that the masses are having a hard time digesting.

Benny Blanco is a contender for People’s Sexiest Man Alive

The Sexiest Man Alive spread started in 1985, with Mel Gibson before the scandals. Since then, many heartthrobs have taken the cover, including Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt (twice), George Clooney (twice), Ben Affleck, Jude Law, Ryan Reynolds, Channing Tatum, David Beckham, and Chris Hemsworth, among others.

And now, ahead of 2024’s pick, one of the contenders is Benny Blanco.

His headline for the interview noted that “He cooks. He hosts. He woos,” leading to a quote about “chivalry’s not dead.” This is all nice and all, but forgive me, Father, for I have sinned, but Benny Blanco is not worthy of the Sexiest Man Alive title.

Here’s the reality: Part of me wants to say, ‘Oh, this is so nice, let’s promote kindness and loyalty.’ In an ideal world, that would be the primary quality. Let’s face it, he’s 100% adorable and seems like an amazing human.

At the same time, look around and see how we treat women everywhere. Women past 30 “let themselves go” if they put on some weight or stop wearing makeup, while men get praised for a “dad bod.” There is no universally praised “mom bod,” which leads to the question — why should Benny Blanco be rewarded the Sexiest Man Alive title in 2024, a year far tougher for women due to the disappointing election? Here we are, practically struggling to retain our status as human beings while surviving the gazillion demands of society to look, behave, and live in a certain way and then there is Blanco, making the list solely because he is dating the “Ice Cream” singer.

Another person rightfully noted how several men have gained more popularity recently thanks to their popular girlfriends. Travis Kelce was famous in the U.S., but no one knew his name internationally and now he’s a superstar. As for Slater, although the cause is negative, people know his name now due to his relationship with Grande.

Of course, Selena celebrated the honor. Following the interview and the countdown to Sexiest Man Alive, the Only Murders in the Building star took to Instagram Stories and wrote: “Not only do you love me unconditionally, you always get me my Taco Bell Mexican pizza,” with a photo of the producer from the People shoot.

She also shared a quote saying, “I still haven’t figured out how to sit across from you, and not be madly in love with everything you do,” and tagged Blanco.

We’re thrilled to see Selena Gomez this happy and are all in for ceasing the objectification of someone based on their looks, but until that changes for everyone, this Sexiest Man Alive nomination is not it, and we expect a hunk reveal.

