‘I go all out for every date’: Benny Blanco explains what nachos and botanical gardens have done for his relationship with Selena Gomez

Looks like pizza and Netflix or going for dinner at a local restaurant are lackluster date ideas for Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez. Blanco is sharing all about his romance with the singer and actress, including how they spend their free time together.

Recommended Videos

In his interview as part of People‘s Sexiest Man Alive issue, he said, “I go all out for every date. We go all out for each other.” He talked about when Gomez “had rented out a whole botanical gardens for me.” (Relatable.)

The chef/cookbook author also said Gomez is a fan of “something so simple” and he came up with an epic Valentine’s Day celebration: Taco Bell and cooking up “movie theater nachos.”

Benny Blanco talks to PEOPLE about his date nights with Selena Gomez. pic.twitter.com/ZPjfZEOqtG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 12, 2024

Blanco then shared the perks of dating someone who knows their way around the kitchen. He said he once made Gomez deep-fried pickles and even sourced her fave Texas-based brand. Okay, that’s a little more realistic than renting out a botanical garden for your partner.

As he explained, “spending your entire bank account” isn’t necessary for great date nights, which is good news considering most of us don’t have the kind of money his girlfriend has. So maybe Blanco would approve of me and my husband’s first few dates, when we simply went out for dinner and watched horror movies. I’m not feeling particularly original over here, but if he says “simple” is okay, that makes me feel better!

Blanco says that ultimately, partners should pay attention to each other’s favorite things and make sure they’re listening to one another. This is truly a couple who seems to have it figured out, and there’s a lot to love about them, including their Halloween costume this year. Honestly, everyone can take some advice from Blanco here. Even couples who don’t share the exact same interests or hobbies can hear his wise words and come up with a date idea that speaks to their partner’s heart and soul.

Image via Instagram / Selena Gomez

Blanco shared other words of advice in his People interview, from having gatherings at your place, to staying on top of your hygiene (“don’t stink,” as he put it), and making sure that “being yourself” is the name of the game when you’re choosing outfits. But his approach to his relationship is the most compelling part of this interview and what fans will likely pay the most attention to. Besides the nachos, he also explained that he makes taco meat that tastes just like Taco Bell.

He’s inspiring me to want to cook more (I mean, I can make eggs… and salad), and maybe I have a Taco Bell craving now, too. So, are nachos the key to a lasting relationship? There aren’t any studies on that (yet), but it seems to be working for the stars. The thoughtful and fun dates must have paid off, because Gomez is just as wild about Blanco.

She told Vanity Fair in September 2024 that he’s her “best friend” and said, “I’ve never been loved this way.” And she really does appreciate the food he gets for her, even if it’s from a popular chain. When Blanco was included in the Sexiest Man Alive issue of People, she wrote on Instagram, “Not only do you love me unconditionally, you always get me my Taco Bell Mexican pizza.” Now that’s real love!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy