‘THIS IS SO ICONIC!!!’: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco were inspired by a children’s novel for the coolest Halloween couple’s costume idea ever

We have seen so many couples costumes for Halloween over the years: some are quirky and hilarious, others a tad cringe, but if there is one thing most of us will agree on, it’s that Selena Gomez and her music producer boyfriend, Benny Blanco, have slayed with their outfits this year.

The couple (who have been romantically linked since Dec. 2023) took inspiration from Alice in Wonderland. Gomez transformed into Alice, complete with a cute blonde wig and a pretty blue dress, and Blanco opted to become the Mad Hatter. Judging from his outfit, he drew inspiration from Johnny Depp’s character in the 2010 film Alice in Wonderland — we love the wild red hair!

The Only Murders in the Building actress posted several photos of them posing as their characters on Instagram for her 423 million followers to see. In the caption, she shared no more information about the inspiration behind their Halloween garb. Instead, she kept it simple by writing, “Curiouser and curiouser” (a famous quote associated with the film).

That’s OK because while Gomez didn’t have much to say, her fans certainly do, and the post’s comment section has been flooded with reactions from excited individuals who feel this couple has, hands-down, won Halloween!

Fans can’t get enough of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s Halloween transformation

The comment section of Selena Gomez’s post has been filled with positivity as fans praise the couple for their epic costumes. “THIS IS SO ICONIC!!!” a fan wrote. Several others echoed this statement. “Oh my god babe you guys are so iconic,” another comment reads.

Mentions of being iconic aside, Gomez has also been praised for her beauty and for being “prettier than Alice.” She and Blanco have also been hailed the best-dressed couple this Halloween. “Mics dropped! You both won Halloween!!!!” a fan wrote. Other reactions include, “Wow you guys killed it,” and “Ate this one UPPPPP” — and they really did!

Blanco also commented on the post with humor (even though we are not 100 percent sure what he is saying). “My prosthetics r giving handsome squidward meets longlegs,” he wrote.

Gomez is often praised for being a fashionista, and when she steps out to attend glamorous events, she almost always looks incredible. She has shared her thoughts on fashion before, and although she’s found her style now, she has admitted to having some regrets. “My style of music and my style in general. It was just not a great combination,” she said in an interview with Dazed in 2020. But, and perhaps more importantly, she has also commented on her relationship with Benny Blanco and how good this coupling is for her.

In an interview with Zane Lowe for New Music Daily on Apple Music 1 earlier this year, Gomez spoke about feeling safe. “Without getting into too much detail, I think it’s just really important to meet someone that respects you,” she said. “And I think it’s really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. But I’d have to say overall it’s the safest that I feel and it’s been really lovely and I’ve only grown through it, so it’s awesome.”

