‘That’s my man!’: Selena Gomez ‘proud’ of ‘very charming’ boyfriend Benny Blanco for People’s Sexiest Man Alive feature

Selena Gomez is beaming with pride for her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, who recently landed a coveted spot in People Magazine’s 2024 Sexiest Man Alive issue. The “Who Says” singer, 32, could not contain her excitement during a CBS Sunday Morning interview when the topic of Blanco’s feature came up.

A sneak peek of the segment, shared on X, captures Gomez lighting up when asked about her 36-year-old boyfriend’s recognition. “Yeah, that’s my man!” she gushed with a radiant smile, adding, “You know, it was very charming.”

https://twitter.com/CBSSunday/status/1862896873662476481

The pop singer went on to reflect on her feelings about Blanco’s big moment. “I think, for me, I am beyond proud to know that there is someone in the world that deeply cares about every tiny detail about who I am,” she said.

Gomez went on to describe Benny as not just a partner but also her rock. “[To] have someone support me, encourage me, inspire me and motivate me. It brings me a joy,” she said. “And more than anything he’s just my best friend. And I’m really, really lucky.”

While John Krasinski might have taken the Sexiest Man Alive title this year — stirring mixed reactions online — fans of Gomez and Blanco celebrated the music producer’s inclusion in the prestigious issue. However, there was also backlash when the “Lonely” hitmaker’s feature was released online ahead of the issue. Many social media users initially assumed that he would be crowned with the coveted title, so they came after him with nasty remarks and comments alluding to his relationship with Gomez being the only reason for the milestone.

Both Blanco and Gomez did not react to the criticisms. But the Only Murders in the Building star doubled down on her decision to be with the producer in her cover story for The Hollywood Reporter in November.

“I guess this is the safest I’ve ever felt in [a relationship]. I see a future with this person,” Gomez told the outlet as she delved deeper into what makes Blanco so special. Blanco also reaffirmed his love for his girlfriend in his People feature, saying he loves their quiet mornings together. “I’m a real morning person. It’s my favorite time to spend with Sel because we both wake up really early. It’s like our moment before the rest of the world wakes up,” he said.

The Grammy-winning producer also called the Disney actress his “best friend” in the article before adding, “Every day is the best day of my life.”

Gomez dated a long list of Hollywood stars in the past, including Nick Jonas, Taylor Lautner, Orlando Bloom, and Justin Bieber, among others. Hence, many — even her fans — couldn’t believe that she settled with Blanco, who doesn’t fit the cookie-cutter “leading man” aesthetic.

In response to a particularly harsh comment on her boyfriend’s appearance, Gomez wrote on Instagram: “Oh, sweetheart. I’ve been in therapy since I was 18. I know what’s best for me and I will fight till I get what I deserve. … I’m not going to be with a f***boy ever again. Sorry to disappoint.”

https://twitter.com/SGchartupdate/status/1732872556795818457

Gomez and Blanco’s relationship proves that love is about connection, support, and authenticity over superficial standards. The actress-singer’s latest statement about her beau further proves her commitment and support for him through thick and thin.

