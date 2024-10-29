Will there be an ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 5?

This article contains mild spoilers for Only Murders in the Building season four.

Recommended Videos

Only Murders in the Building ended its fourth season in typical spectacular fashion, with the trio Oliver, Charles, and Mabel – played by Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez – successfully solving the mystery of Sazz’s murder, and even a romantic happy ending – on-screen and off, for Oliver and his love Loretta (played by Meryl Streep).

However, in typical Only Murders fashion, not everything wraps up quite as neatly as it initially appears, with a mysterious cliffhanger before the final credits implying there will still be another case to solve (no major spoilers from us, folks). So, is the Emmy-winning, critical darling mystery series returning, or like the characters in the series, are we facing an unfortunate, violent end?

Is there a fifth season of Only Murders in the Building in the works?

Image via Hulu

Co-stars Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin took to Instagram to update fans about the future of the series in a special video on September 4th, just a few episodes into the most recent series.

“We have a very special announcement!” Gomez teased. Short joined in on the genre-appropriate tease, adding, “It involves…….”

“We are coming back for a season five!” exclaimed Steve, with his co-stars rejoicing alongside him.

That’s as official a confirmation as you can get — the cast and crew have announced a new season is coming via a joint statement via the verified Only Murders in the Building and Hulu Instagram accounts.

The trio, however, didn’t offer much insight into when we can expect season five …yet, continuing to tease its fans.

“So when would that be on, 2025?” Steve asked. “I don’t know, we don’t have the date, we’ve got to shoot it,” Gomez replied. “Oh, that!” Steve joked in response.

Other sources, however, offered a little more insight. The Hollywood Reporter stated that there is a ten-episode order for season five, and that the mystery-comedy is eyeing a summer 2025 premiere. The publication also reported that Steve Martin would return as co-showrunner and producer, alongside Gomez and Short as producers.

Deadline reported that Téa Leoni had officially joined the cast for season five, having made a surprise appearance in the season four finale as Sofia Caccimelio, wife of Nicky “The Neck” Caccimelio, whose disappearance had been a point of interest in episode nine.

The entertainment reporter didn’t name any other cast members for the new season, although each season has typically brought a new special guest star into the fold – most recently Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, and Zach Galifianakis as fictional versions of themselves.

It is likely that we’ll hear more about more guest stars once filming for the new season commences. Principal photography for season four began in March and ended in June of this year. Given the August 2024 premiere for the current season, this would likely happen again if the reports of a summer 2025 release are in fact true.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy