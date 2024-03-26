Are Meryl Streep and Martin Short dating?

Meryl Streep is one of the most beloved actresses of our time, with throngs of fans and a devoted following. Yet with so many eyes on her, we wanted to know, who exactly does she have eyes for, and could it be Martin Short?

Recommended Videos

Meryl Streep stole our hearts all the way back in 1977 with her debut acting role in Julia. After that, she secured several more life-changing and award-winning performances beginning with 1978’s The Deer Hunter, which won her first (of many) Oscar nominations. It wasn’t long until she became one of the most recognized and awarded actresses of our time. Witty, beautiful, and talented, it’s no wonder throngs of fans and more than one celebrity continue to compete for her attention. Yet we wanted to know who she might favor among them? Is there someone special in her life, and if so who is it? There have been various theories about it being Martin Short, and we decided to dig deep to find out if the rumors are true or just Hollywood acting.

Meryl Streep’s love life

Meryl Streep has had romances written in the Hollywood stars. She first dated her Deer Hunter costar John Cazale before he passed away from lung cancer in March 1978. She then married sculptor Don Gummer in September of that year and has been with him ever since — or so we all thought.

Despite the Streep-Gummer marriage lasting practically a lifetime by Hollywood standards, Streep keeps details about her relationship very hush-hush. She rarely discusses it, although in an interview with Vogue in 2002, she made a disclosure saying the secret to her happy marriage was “Goodwill and willingness to bend—and to shut up every once in a while.”

She has also explained in other interviews that Gummer didn’t mind taking on some of the childcare responsibilities so that she could continue to work and have peace of mind while doing so. She even thanked Gummer in her 2012 Oscar speech. Her emotional tribute stated, “First, I’m going to thank Don because when you thank your husband at the end of the speech, they play them out with the music and I want him to know that everything I value most in our lives, you’ve given me.”

After 45 years of marriage and four children together, it seemed like the marriage would go the distance. Yet in 2023 Streep made a shocking announcement to People when she revealed she and her husband had become estranged — six years prior! Streep kept details of her marriage and her separation very quiet, yet when the truth was revealed and the shock had passed fans had one final question. So — is she seeing anyone?

Are Meryl Streep and Martin Short dating?

Meryl Streep and her Murders In the Building costar Martin Short were seen together looking pretty cozy at their shared table at the Golden Globes. Immediately rumors began to fly. Short’s representatives were quick to respond, explaining to People, that while the dynamic duo grew close playing across each other on the Hulu hit, they “are just very good friends, nothing more.”

Bummer. Just when we thought we might be on to something.

Martin Short is another Hollywood success story with a career nearly as long as Meryl’s. He is well known for his role as the loveable but eccentric Frankc Eggelhoffer, starring across from Steven Martin in both Father Of The Bride and Father Of The Bride II. The role actually raised some questions about Martin Short’s sexuality, but it seems Short may have just played that role to perfection. He was married to Nancy Dolman for 30 years before her unfortunate passing in 2010, with no sign of relationship issues. He has never released any information to the contrary. Regardless, it is clear from Short’s representative statements, that he is not with Streep, the two are just friendly costars.

While it does leave fans questioning if there could be someone else, it is possible that with a world-renowned acting career, a busy life as a mother and grandmother, and just coming out of a 45-year marriage, that Streep isn’t even looking for love. Perhaps the actress is focusing on her other roles in life and putting the gig of “relationship partner” on the back burner for a while.

Exactly who is next to win the beloved actress’s affections is anyone’s guess. Although with Streep’s history of keeping her relationship cards close to her vest, we may not even know anything about it, until the relationship is well established — or maybe even already ended! Rumors will always follow big names in Hollywood, yet Streep has proven she is very adept at dispelling them, and we can safely put the Martin Short relationship rumor to bed. Nothing here to see folks — sorry.