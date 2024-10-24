‘Oh my God’: Justin Bieber’s latest photo dump has everyone asking about his super secret project

Justin Bieber appears to be in a great place right now as he embraces fatherhood, but is he also gearing up to make a musical comeback that will leave us with our jaws dropped? The singer’s last studio album, Justice, was released in 2021, and fans feel they are due more tracks sooner rather than later. The good news is we may be getting exactly what we’ve been wanting, because Bieber recently teased what’s been happening behind the scenes.

The entertainer posted several photos on Instagram for his 295 million followers to see. He offered no information about what was happening in the caption (except that he had invited artist Rory Kramer to document the moment). Still, fans reacted excitedly because it appeared the star was recording new music. There is a photo of Bieber holding a microphone and jamming (musical instruments are also littered in the background). The photo dump also includes two close-up pictures of Bieber singing. Does this mean what we think it does?

Justin Bieber gets everyone’s attention with new photos of himself making music

The post’s comment section has been flooded with reactions from fans eager to find out what is going on. “Training to get back on tour, say yes, please,” a fan wrote. “Somethin is happenin and I am here for it,” another comment reads. There have also been comments about a new album, and fans have expressed their excitement with statements like “oh my god.”

Bieber’s photo dump is his most recent update, but it’s not the only one! Earlier this week, he posted pictures of himself playing on the keyboard.

Bieber has chosen to keep the project secret (although we have so many questions), but Rory Kramer gave more insight into what the singer has been up to when he posted the pictures on his Instagram account and thanked Biebs in the caption. “Thank you @justinbieber for having me into your home these last 4 days. Spending time with you, your family, friends, wildlife, and all the amazing energy that came along with it, has such a huge impact into my self growth, that I am able to apply into my own life,” he wrote, ending the message by telling Bieber he loves him.

Do we still want more? Of course! We also know Bieber is collaborating with indie artist Mk.gee (real name Michael Gordon). “He’s searching,” Mk.gee said of Bieber’s process, per Rolling Stone. “Anything that comes out of his mouth: That’s pop music. You can really do pretty wild stuff behind that, just because it represents something.”

The news that Bieber is back in the studio may further suggest that the musician is in a good place in his life, as he has previously stressed that despite loving his work, his mental health and well-being always come first (so if he needs to step away for a bit, he will). “I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep-rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be,” he previously shared on Instagram. “Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health.”

More updates cannot come soon enough!

