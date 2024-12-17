If there’s one thing Justin Bieber knows how to do, it’s make everyone jealous with just how much he adores his wife Hailey.

This past weekend, the couple jetted off to Costa Rica for a dreamy mix of work and play. They attended a wedding, celebrated love, and spent some much-needed alone time together. And based on the photos Justin posted of the two of them, it’s clear that he couldn’t stop swooning over Hailey, who stole the show in a stunning little red dress. Clearly, the Biebers are never beating the head-over-heels allegations!

Celebrating love in a tropical paradise

Justin (shirt off as usual) and Hailey Bieber!!! pic.twitter.com/N2bmNmxGFy — ₊˚❀༉‧₊˚. (@rhodeydrew) December 16, 2024

Justin and Hailey joined fashion consultant Lauren Perez’s family to celebrate her brother’s wedding. The tropical vibes were on full display, and the Biebers made the most of their time together. Hailey looked radiant in a sleek red dress with a floral detail, showing off her effortless style and confidence that’s made rise to the top of the style influencer chain.

Justin, meanwhile, kept it casual in a beige shirt, matching trousers, and a camouflage cap. But it wasn’t just Hailey’s outfit turning heads; it was the way Justin fawned over her. Clips from the wedding show him dancing shirtless, completely in his element, while Hailey stood by his side. Whether grooving to the music or sneaking sweet moments together, Justin’s admiration for his wife was impossible to miss.

The Insta-love fest

The Biebs took his feelings straight to Instagram, sharing a carousel of photos from their weekend adventure. In true Bieber fashion, he let the images do the talking, and surprise surprise, they spoke volumes. The first photo showed Hailey leaning in with a kissy face while Justin smiled cheekily. Another sweet snap had Justin planting a kiss on Hailey’s cheek, clearly head over heels in love with his wife.

The rest of the post was a mix of Costa Rican sunsets, blurry party photos, and Hailey serving looks in her red dress. One of the standout pictures captured Hailey basking in the sun, glowing with happiness. It’s safe to say Justin couldn’t keep his camera or his eyes off her. He didn’t stop there. In a second Instagram post, Justin shared a cozy selfie where Hailey kissed his neck while he gazed into the camera.

Unsurprisingly, Justin’s fans were quick to jump in with their reactions, flooding his comment section with words of encouragement and love. “I’m so happy you’re happy,” one fan wrote. Another declared, “Best couple of the century. Forever grow old together.” On X, one user perfectly summed it up: “One thing Justin Bieber is gonna do is admire his wife.”

And honestly, they’re not wrong. Despite constant whispers of trouble in paradise, Justin and Hailey continue to prove that their bond is unshakable. They celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in September, and with the recent arrival of their son, Jack Blues Bieber, their love seems to have reached new heights. Costa Rica was the perfect moment for Justin to remind the world that he’s Hailey’s biggest fan. The couple definitely showed us through their sweet Instagram posts and dance floor antics. One thing is clear: Justin Bieber is the world’s most smitten husband, and Hailey in a little red dress is all the proof we need.

