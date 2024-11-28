‘In a happy bubble’: How Justin Bieber really feels about those divorce rumors with Hailey after birth of son Jack Blues

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have proven time and again that they’re in it for the long haul despite the divorce claims plaguing them since they tied the knot in 2018, and they couldn’t be happier and contented now with the addition of their baby son Jack Blues.

The couple can just kiss those split reports goodbye as they recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in September. The Rhode founder took to her Instagram Stories to share how they marked the special day with balloons and romantic candles. “6 years” she wrote on a Polaroid photo of her and Justin kissing along with a heart and ring emoji and added: “Love you baby.”

Justin Bieber's gifts for Hailey Bieber for their wedding anniversary pic.twitter.com/WKkWYuhoFB — JBRelated (@jbrelated__) September 14, 2024

The couple wed in a New York courthouse on Sept. 13, 2018 and had a larger star-studded ceremony a year later in South Carolina on Sept. 30. Since then, divorce claims followed them with eagle-eyed trolls constantly dissecting their every move: from Justin’s crying moment in public caught on camera to Hailey being stone-faced while out on a date.

cant stop thinking about that time that justin bieber was crying on a bike ride so hailey baldwin comforted him on a bench and then he was okay and then hailey baldwin started crying on the bench and then they were just both crying on the bench together pic.twitter.com/kgWI3DK7ru — trish (@ULTRAGLOSS) July 23, 2019

These supposedly signaled marriage troubles but look at them now, still in their honeymoon phase after six years together and with a baby to complete the family. A source told People that they are doing well and that “they laugh at the constant divorce rumors. It’s annoying but just noise.”

The couple was forced to address the divorce claims in March with Hailey calling out the fabricated stories about their marriage and asking people not to believe them. She wrote in a blunt post on her Instagram Story: “Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong Made out of thin air… Come from the land of delusion…So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false xx sorry to spoil it.”

She also opened up about her response to the public discourse in an interview with W Magazine about her maternity style. She admitted that the gossip does affect her and despite her efforts to ignore it, she realized that it will never go away.

“People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one. ‘Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced.’ It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy,” she shared.

“I used to try to act like it hurts less and less. I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said, and this is how people are going to be. But I realize that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less,” Hailey added.

Hailey as Kim Possible, Justin as Ron and baby Jack as Rufus for Halloween is EVERYTHING 🥹🤍 pic.twitter.com/Ckhp2IZ7hr — Hailey Bieber Outfits (@haileysoutfits) November 1, 2024

But despite the constant negative chatter about their marriage, Justin and Hailey are still happily in love. They don’t shy from showing their affection for each other be that in public or on social media. Especially with the arrival of their son Jack Blues, “they seem even more in love since the baby arrived.” An insider said “Justin’s been in a happy bubble since baby Jack was born. He wants to focus on being a great dad and husband.”

Justin, 30 and Hailey, 28, welcomed Jack Blues in August and have relatively kept him out of the spotlight. They shared a photo of his feet to announce his birth and the family also posed for a cute photo for Halloween dressed in their costumes. Of all the celebrity couples out there, let’s hope this one goes the distance.

